Iran’s Supreme Leader Prepares UNTHINKABLE EXIT

A new plan by Iran’s Supreme Leader threatens to destabilize the region, as Ayatollah Khamenei prepares to flee to Moscow amidst rising protests.

Story Highlights

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s “Plan B” involves fleeing to Moscow if protests intensify.

This plan mirrors Bashar al-Assad’s 2024 escape to Russia.

Protests are driven by economic hardship and dissatisfaction with foreign policies.

Unconfirmed intelligence suggests routes and assets are prepared.

Khamenei’s Moscow Escape Plan

Reports indicate that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, has crafted an escape plan to Moscow if nationwide protests continue to grow. This move is reminiscent of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad’s 2024 flight to Russia. Khamenei’s “Plan B” reportedly includes a close circle of aides and family, with routes and asset transfers already mapped out to ensure a safe exit should the situation escalate.

The motivation behind Khamenei’s contingency plan stems from the ongoing protests across Iran, which have reached cities like Qom. These protests are largely fueled by economic grievances, including soaring inflation and dissatisfaction with the government’s foreign spending. Demonstrators have chanted slogans prioritizing Iran’s internal issues over external conflicts, signaling a shift in public sentiment.

Economic and Social Upheaval

The unrest in Iran has roots in the country’s economic challenges, exacerbated by the government’s focus on regional proxy wars. The defeat of Iranian-backed groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah has led to increased domestic pressure on Khamenei’s regime. Economic protests have intensified, with reports of security forces using live ammunition and tear gas against demonstrators, further agitating the public.

As the situation unfolds, unconfirmed intelligence leaks suggest that Khamenei’s escape plan is ready to be activated if the protests lead to defections within the security forces. The parallels to Assad’s earlier escape highlight the precarious position of Iran’s leadership, which mirrors the fragility of authoritarian regimes facing internal dissent.

International Implications and Reactions

Should Khamenei’s plan be executed, it would mark a significant shift in Iran’s political landscape. Russia’s role as a sanctuary for embattled leaders like Assad and potentially Khamenei underscores its geopolitical strategy of leveraging influence in the Middle East. The potential destabilization within Iran could also have broader regional implications, affecting global oil markets and the balance of power in the Middle East.

The developments in Iran are closely monitored by international observers, with concerns about the potential for a power vacuum or a hardliner coup if Khamenei flees. The situation remains fluid, with the regime’s future hinging on the protests’ trajectory and international diplomatic responses.

Sources:

Iran’s Ali Khamenei has escape plan to flee to Moscow

Ynet News on Khamenei’s escape plan

Khamenei plans Moscow escape amid Iran unrest

AOL article on Khamenei’s escape strategy