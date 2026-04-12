TraxNYC owner Maksud Agadjani unleashes viral fury with “Where’s My Money Motherf#cker?” after exposing AKAY Diamonds scamming customers by peddling fake 14-karat gold as premium jewelry.

Story Highlights

GIA-certified jeweler Agadjani confronts AKAY Diamonds in NYC for misrepresenting 10-karat gold as 14-karat while falsely claiming TraxNYC ties.

Customer gets full refund plus $1,000 after Agadjani tests bracelet and slams it on the counter during heated showdown.

Viral videos capture explosive rhetoric and security intervention, highlighting repeated scams in NYC’s Diamond District.

Agadjani hospitalized post-confrontation but continues exposing fake stamps dated “2026” and brand impersonation.

Confrontation Erupts in NYC Diamond District

Maksud Agadjani, owner of TraxNYC, entered AKAY Diamonds store with a customer receipt and bracelet. The customer sought TraxNYC-quality jewelry but bought AKAY’s “equivalent” advertised as 14-karat gold. Agadjani tested it on-site, revealing only 10-karat quality. He smacked the item on the counter, demanding immediate refund while accusing staff of repeated fraud. Suited security emerged as tensions peaked. Videos captured Agadjani shouting for owed money, protecting his brand’s hard-earned reputation.

AKAY’s Deceptive Tactics Exposed

AKAY Diamonds employees allegedly lured customers by claiming products matched TraxNYC standards. Items bore misleading stamps, including future dates like “2026” spotted in early January. Agadjani highlighted this during the standoff, noting AKAY’s pattern of impersonating his GIA-certified business to boost sales. Customers trusted the false equivalence, paying premium prices for substandard goods. Agadjani’s intervention secured compensation, but he labeled AKAY a “disgusting company” ripping off buyers through borrowed credibility.

TraxNYC’s Credibility Under Fire and Defense

TraxNYC, led by GIA-certified dealer Agadjani, built trust emphasizing authentic diamonds and gold. Past disputes, like a 50 Cent lawsuit over a resembling chain, tested resilience but reinforced vigilance. This incident positions Agadjani as customer advocate against uncertified fraudsters. NYC’s competitive Diamond District relies on reputation; misrepresentations erode buyer confidence. Agadjani’s public tests underscore need for verification, warning shoppers to demand proof before purchase.

Post-confrontation, Agadjani reported hospitalization, reason unspecified, yet persisted posting receipts online. AKAY issued refund plus $1,000 under pressure, facing viral backlash.

Industry Ramifications and Buyer Warnings

Short-term, AKAY suffers reputational damage and direct costs from refunds. Long-term, trust in uncertified jewelers declines amid $30 billion U.S. market fraud risks. Buyers face vulnerability spotting 10-karat versus 14-karat without tests. Agadjani’s GIA status lends authority, boosting verified dealers while pressuring ethics in Diamond District. No legal action confirmed yet, but public exposure mounts scrutiny. Customers urged to verify certifications, avoiding scams exploiting big names.

Expert views affirm certification’s role preventing deception. Video analysis timestamps receipts, stamps, and GIA mentions, validating claims. Story highlights personal accountability over government reliance, aligning with conservative push for market integrity.