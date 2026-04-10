Massive DMV BLUNDER: Are YOU Affected?

A software glitch forces 325,000 Californians to replace their REAL IDs, highlighting systemic flaws in outdated state systems.

Story Overview

California DMV must reissue 325,000 REAL IDs due to an old software error.

The error affects noncitizen residents like visa and green card holders.

DMV will waive fees and expedite the reissuance process to minimize disruption.

No undocumented immigrants received IDs due to this glitch, maintaining voter safeguards.

California DMV’s Legacy Software Error

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced the need to reissue approximately 325,000 REAL IDs due to a software configuration error that dates back to 2006. This error incorrectly calculated expiration dates for noncitizen residents, such as those holding visas or green cards. The problem was uncovered during a routine records review. The DMV has assured the public that it will waive fees and expedite the replacement process while directly notifying affected individuals.

This proactive measure is meant to prevent any unnecessary panic and to ensure that federal security standards are upheld, as mandated by the REAL ID Act of 2005. The error primarily impacts noncitizen residents, with no undocumented immigrants receiving REAL IDs due to this glitch. This maintains the integrity of voter safeguards and federal verification processes.

Implications for Noncitizen Residents

The error affects 1.5% of the nearly 21.7 million REAL ID holders in California, primarily impacting noncitizens with temporary legal status. These residents must replace their IDs to ensure they remain valid for federal identification purposes. The DMV has emphasized that for nearly 99% of REAL ID holders, no action is required.

This situation underscores the challenges of maintaining old technological systems. The DMV’s transparency and swift action in addressing this issue have been noted, and the department remains committed to serving all Californians by ensuring that their credentials meet federal standards.

Broader Impacts and Future Steps

While the immediate task is to rectify the error, this incident highlights the broader issue of outdated IT systems within state agencies. California’s DMV has promised to fix the legacy code issues as part of its ongoing commitment to comply with federal standards and enhance system reliability. This situation may prompt other states to audit their own systems to prevent similar occurrences.

Director Steve Gordon has assured the public that the DMV will continue to notify affected individuals over the coming weeks and months. The process will be expedited to minimize disruption, and all fees will be waived, ensuring a smooth transition for those impacted.

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California DMV Real ID Error

325000 people must get reissued California REAL IDs due …