Massive Manhunt EXPLODES Through Remote Mountains

A domestic violence homicide has escalated into a massive multi-agency manhunt through the Adirondacks, with a dangerous suspect still at large after fleeing over 150 miles from the crime scene.

Anthony G. Bechand, 53, wanted for stabbing girlfriend Amanda Rodriguez to death in their Cohoes home

Suspect abandoned his truck in remote Brighton, NY and remains at large in heavily wooded terrain

Multi-agency search involves state police, federal border patrol, and specialized units with helicopters and drones

Public safety concerns mount as armed suspect evades capture in popular Adirondack recreation areas

Domestic Violence Turns Deadly in Cohoes

Anthony G. Bechand, 53, stands accused of murdering his live-in girlfriend Amanda Rodriguez, 41, in their Cohoes home on Saturday morning. Rodriguez’s body was discovered Sunday when her concerned mother asked a friend to check on her after being unable to reach her daughter. Police found Rodriguez stabbed to death, quickly identifying Bechand as the primary suspect. The couple had been living together in the Albany County city, but their domestic relationship turned fatal in what appears to be a premeditated attack.

Suspect Flees to Remote Adirondack Wilderness

Bechand fled immediately after the killing, driving over 150 miles north to Brighton, a rural town within the Adirondack Park. His truck was discovered abandoned in the heavily wooded Franklin County area, prompting law enforcement to shift their focus to the challenging terrain. An eyewitness reported seeing a man matching Bechand’s description exit the truck around 9:20 p.m. Friday, suggesting he may have been planning his escape route before committing the murder.

Massive Law Enforcement Response Mobilizes

The manhunt involves an unprecedented coordination of agencies including New York State Police Major Crimes unit, Cohoes Police, DEC forest rangers, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The federal involvement stems from Brighton’s proximity to the Canadian border, raising concerns about potential cross-border flight. Search teams deploy helicopters, bloodhounds, drones, and specialized ground units to comb the dense Adirondack wilderness where Bechand may be hiding.

Bechand is described as 5’11”, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Police warn he should be considered armed and extremely dangerous, urging the public not to approach him if spotted. The suspect’s apparent familiarity with the remote Brighton area complicates search efforts, as he may have local knowledge of hiding spots and escape routes through the vast wilderness.

Public Safety Crisis in Adirondack Communities

Local residents face heightened anxiety as the armed suspect remains at large in their communities. The case highlights the ongoing crisis of domestic violence and the dangers posed when perpetrators flee to remote areas. Rodriguez, a Malone native and former Paul Smith’s College employee, was well-known in the community, making her tragic death particularly devastating for local families who knew her.

This manhunt represents a significant challenge for rural law enforcement, demonstrating both the difficulties of pursuing dangerous suspects in wilderness terrain and the importance of inter-agency cooperation. The case serves as a stark reminder that domestic violence can escalate quickly to murder, often with devastating consequences for entire communities when suspects choose flight over facing justice.

