Minivan Carnage Outside LA Metro

Three people were killed when a minivan left Lankershim Boulevard and hit pedestrians near the North Hollywood Metro station.

Story Snapshot

Three victims died at the scene near the B Line station around 5:55 p.m.

Two pedestrians and the driver were transported in critical condition.

Police described the van veering off the road at unsafe speed before impact.

The crash fits a wider urban pattern of deadly pedestrian strikes.

What Happened On The Ground

Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived within minutes to a chaotic sidewalk outside the North Hollywood station. Officials reported three people died at the scene. Responders treated several others amid mangled vendor carts and scattered debris. The scene sat at Lankershim Boulevard and Chandler Boulevard, a busy transfer point where commuters, families, and street vendors cross paths daily. The Associated Press confirmed the fatal count and the sidewalk location outside the Metro stop, replacing rumor with clear facts.

Witnesses described a minivan coming off the roadway and into people who had no room to escape. Fire officials said the vehicle careened into a number of pedestrians on the sidewalk, consistent with debris and injury patterns seen after the strike. The Los Angeles Times placed the path as a rightward veer that ended by the B Line station. Street corners near transit hubs often pack people close to traffic. That density can turn a single driving error into mass harm.

The Vehicle’s Path And Early Findings

Los Angeles Police Department investigators said the driver, identified as Ihor Demianenko, headed south on Lankershim at an unsafe speed. The vehicle veered right, left the roadway, hit a tri-light, and then pedestrians, according to the account carried by ABC News. Such a path suggests loss of control before the strike, which matches the damage sequence at the scene. Prosecutors later filed charges that included murder. A charge is an allegation, and a court will decide the outcome.

Paramedics transported two pedestrians in critical condition. They also took the driver to a hospital in critical condition. People Magazine reported three hospitalized in total alongside the three fatalities, which aligns with the official tally shared that evening. The emotional scene drew residents and riders who use the station daily. Many asked the same questions that arise after each sidewalk strike: speed, impairment, and how a normal evening turned deadly in seconds.

Why This Corner Was So Vulnerable

Urban sidewalks concentrate people at choke points. Curb lines, bus stops, and vendor tables add obstacles and reduce escape routes. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data show most pedestrian deaths happen in urban areas and most occur away from intersections, where people feel safer but have less protection. A vehicle that leaves the road near a station hits a crowd, not a single person. That pattern does not explain intent, but it explains why the toll can be high.

🚨 LIVE BREAKING — NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA — AT LEAST 3 DEAD, 3 CRITICALLY INJURED AFTER VEHICLE CRASHES INTO PEDESTRIANS NEAR METRO STATION 📂 Category: Mass Casualty Incident / Fatal Vehicle Crash / Public Safety

📅 Date: November 10, 2026

🕕 Incident Reported:… — WilluChill News. (@Will466513) November 11, 2026

North Hollywood’s station area blends cars, buses, trains, scooters, and foot traffic. That mix is common in large cities and demands strict basics: lower speeds, clear sight lines, firm separation between vehicles and people. Simple barriers can blunt a driver’s mistake or stop a reckless run from becoming mass casualty. Concrete works better than paint. Where people gather, rails and bollards save lives. These choices are not slogans. They are physics and planning made real on a curb.

The Human Cost And The Civic Test

The three people who died were doing ordinary things near a transit stop that should feel safe. The Associated Press and local outlets reported their deaths with care while officials notified families. Faith leaders and neighbors described pillars of their community in follow-up accounts. Names matter because they remind the city that street design and enforcement choices are moral choices. Behind each statistic is an empty chair at dinner and a family stuck with a question that never fades.

Public safety rests on steady rules that put responsibility first. Drivers must control speed, stay sober, and keep cars off sidewalks. Cities must harden high-footfall zones, enforce speed laws, and design for human error. Those steps track with conservative common sense: fix what we can control, enforce what we already know, and keep people safe without excuses. The North Hollywood crash is a tragedy. It is also a clear call to do the simple, proven things that prevent the next one.

Sources:

youtube.com, abc27.com, people.com, charlotteobserver.com, nbclosangeles.com

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