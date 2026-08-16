Paris Lounge Sauna—Shut After Incidents

Air France shut the sauna in its Paris flagship lounge after guests kept misusing it, and the door is now locked for good.

Story Snapshot

Air France ended the sauna in Terminal 2E, Hall L at Paris Charles de Gaulle.

Staff told travelers the closure is permanent due to misuse by guests.

Air France’s own lounge pages now list amenities without a sauna.

The move fits a wider pattern of lounges trimming risky perks that invite abuse.

What Air France Did And Why It Matters

Air France removed a rare perk from its Hall L business lounge at Paris Charles de Gaulle: a wood-lined sauna that set the space apart. Travelers found the room sealed with a Staff Only sign, and a lounge manager explained the sauna was closed permanently because some guests used it for “things they should not have”. Air France’s public lounge listings now describe food, bar, relaxation areas, showers, and Clarins treatments but make no mention of a sauna.

The change is not a small detail for frequent flyers. For years, Air France held up its Paris lounges as “exceptional,” even calling out the Hall L sauna as a unique amenity. The end of the sauna signals a shift from rare luxuries toward easier-to-police comforts. It also shows that a handful of bad actors can force policy for everyone. That is a recurring trade-off in travel: comfort and privacy versus oversight and shared norms.

How The Closure Showed Up In The Wild

The first signs came from the ground. Flyers shared pictures and notes that the door now read Staff Only and that signage was removed from the corridor. A frequent flyer blog reported a direct conversation with a lounge manager who confirmed the shutdown and tied it to guest behavior in the sauna. Another outlet echoed the account, quoting a manager who said the issue was repeated misuse, not a one-off. These reports matched the official amenity list changes on Air France websites.

The pattern here is familiar in travel. Airlines roll out a special perk, assume grown-up behavior, and then face the clean-up costs when some guests push the limits. Private rooms, showers, nap suites, and spa corners raise monitoring needs. Saunas go a step further because heat, moisture, and privacy make policing hard. Once staff see a cycle they cannot break with warnings, management often pulls the plug to protect the larger space.

Why Lounges Keep Trimming Niche Perks

Lounges fight three headwinds at once: crowding, cleaning load, and liability. Overcrowding steals the joy from even top-tier clubs, and airlines have already cut back features that slow turnover or invite misuse. Some lounges limit time windows, warn about dress and conduct, and reserve the right to remove guests who break rules. When a perk like a sauna adds cost and risk while serving a small slice of travelers, it is the easiest cut when behavior trends the wrong way.

Air France Closes Paris Lounge Sauna After Passengers Apparently Turned It Into A Sex Den https://t.co/UvlxNMDDJo — ELLIOT IN THE MORNING (@EITMonline) August 17, 2026

Air France still signals premium care through predictable extras. The Hall L lounge continues to offer dining, drinks, showers, and Clarins-branded spa treatments on a set schedule, which is simpler to staff and supervise than a do-it-yourself steam room. That keeps the experience upscale for the many, instead of chasing a boutique feature for the few. From a common-sense view, this aligns with conservative priorities: set clear rules, protect the majority’s experience, and stop subsidizing repeat offenders.

What Flyers Should Expect Next

Travelers should expect airlines to guard shared spaces with firmer norms and fewer temptations. If a feature is hard to monitor and easy to abuse, it is on the bubble. Flyers who value wellness can still find showers, quiet zones, and spa treatments with staff present. The lesson is simple: respect the space, or lose it. Air France has drawn that line in Paris. The sauna is gone, the door is locked, and the rest of the lounge keeps humming for people who know how to act.

Sources:

feedpress.me, liveandletsfly.com, flyertalk.com, wwws.airfrance.fr, insideflyer.com

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