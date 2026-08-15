Evacuations Surge, More Storms Loom

Six Hoosiers are dead after days of floods and storms, and Indiana is under a statewide disaster emergency.

Story Highlights

State officials confirmed six deaths tied to the storms and flooding across Indiana.

Governor Mike Braun declared a statewide disaster emergency and mobilized the National Guard.

President Trump approved an emergency declaration, unlocking federal assistance.

Local evacuations and water rescues continued as rivers rose and damage spread.

Confirmed Deaths And Widespread Impact

Indiana emergency officials said six people died after severe storms and flooding that began earlier this week. The deaths spanned multiple counties and included both adults and a child, according to state briefings reported Saturday. Officials warned that tallies can shift as coroners review causes. Crews continued search and rescue as neighborhoods near swollen rivers faced new rounds of flooding. Communities across central and northern Indiana reported submerged roads, damaged homes, and long power outages.

Local authorities ordered evacuations in flooded zones and used boats to reach stranded residents. Emergency managers reported hundreds of evacuations in some counties as water rose into homes and businesses. Firefighters and police closed roads where drivers faced fast water. Meteorologists warned of saturated ground and more storms, raising the risk of fresh flash floods. Utility crews worked to restore power while public works teams cleared debris to reopen key routes.

State Emergency Actions And Guard Mobilization

Governor Mike Braun declared a statewide disaster emergency to speed resources and waive certain rules for response. The Governor also mobilized the Indiana National Guard to support evacuations, traffic control, wellness checks, and logistics in hard-hit areas. The State Emergency Operations Center moved to a higher activation level to coordinate across agencies. The order followed days of heavy rain, a derecho with extreme winds, and reports of tornadic activity that compounded flood risks across the state.

State leaders urged residents to avoid floodwaters, respect road closures, and check on vulnerable neighbors. Officials highlighted that most flood deaths occur in vehicles when drivers try to cross moving water. Local governments opened shelters and distribution points for food, water, and supplies. Public health teams reviewed water contamination risks. Hospitals prepared for storm-related injuries and health issues that can follow disasters, such as infections and cardiac events during cleanup.

Federal Assistance And What It Unlocks

President Trump approved an emergency declaration for Indiana after speaking with Governor Braun. The move authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide aid for emergency measures such as protective actions, debris removal, and support for lifesaving work. The declaration helps cover overtime for first responders, sheltering costs, and mission assignments to federal partners. If damage assessments show higher losses, the state can seek a major disaster declaration to unlock more programs.

The flood of August 2026 is ranking along with some of Indiana's worst floods since 1913. While the numbers remain low, Indiana has suffered flood related deaths. https://t.co/JEltPmyAiZ — monroe_alerts (@monroe_alerts) August 16, 2026

Medical examiners and coroners will continue to classify deaths as direct or indirect, which affects how the state counts losses and how families may access aid. National guidance explains that deaths caused by floodwaters or structural collapse are direct, while those from events like cardiac arrest during cleanup are indirect. These reviews take time, so public totals can adjust. That process is normal in disaster response and aims to keep the record accurate for families and communities.

Why This Matters To Families And Taxpayers

Floods hit working families first, washing out cars, tools, and homes that people need to earn a living. When roads close, paychecks stop, and small businesses struggle to reopen. Federal and state aid can help, but paperwork is slow and many needs fall through the cracks. Readers on the left and right agree on this part: government must clear red tape fast, direct funds to victims, and keep promises made during emergencies, not just hold press conferences.

Staying Safe And Getting Help

Officials urged residents to never drive through water, to avoid downed lines, and to report gas smells at once. People returning home should document damage with photos, save receipts, and contact insurance and local emergency management to start claims. Families should check county websites for shelter locations and cleanup kits. Volunteers can help by giving to trusted local groups. These steps save lives and speed recovery while the state and federal teams do their part.

Sources:

pjmedia.com, theguardian.com, reuters.com, events.in.gov, wfyi.org, yahoo.com, abcnews.com, fox19.com, cbsnews.com

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