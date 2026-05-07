POLICE Captain’s SHOCKING Rant Sparks NYPD Shakeup

NYPD Captain James Wilson faces transfer to a 911 call center desk job after a viral video captures him blasting socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani as a “total embarrassment” and Democrats as a “waste of human race” during an anti-ICE protest.[2][4]

Story Highlights

Captain Wilson, second-in-command at Brooklyn’s 94th Precinct, transferred to Bronx 911 Call Center on May 4 amid ongoing NYPD disciplinary process.[1][2]

Video shows Wilson in uniform at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center protest calling Mamdani “temporary,” “expendable,” “an embarrassment,” and “total nonsense.”[2][4]

NYPD policy bars on-duty officers from publicly expressing political views, confirming Wilson’s apparent violation.[1][2]

Mayor Mamdani denies involvement, insisting NYPD acted per administrative guidelines.[2]

Captains Endowment Association silent, as conservative voices decry punishment of a cop speaking truth to leftist power.[1][4]

Incident Unfolds at Anti-ICE Protest

On Saturday night, approximately 200 protesters gathered outside Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn to oppose ICE’s detention of Chidozie Wilson Okeke. The crowd lingered from 10:30 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. Sunday. NYPD personnel, including Captain James Wilson of the 94th Precinct in Greenpoint, responded to maintain order. Video captured by bystanders shows Wilson in uniform making heated remarks amid the chaos.[2][4]

Wilson declared Mamdani “not my mayor,” labeling him “temporary” and “expendable.” He escalated, calling the mayor “an embarrassment and total nonsense.” Wilson then targeted Democrats broadly, stating they represent a “waste of human race.” These comments, made while on duty, quickly spread on social media, igniting debate over free speech for law enforcement.[1][2][4]

NYPD Enforces Strict Political Speech Ban

NYPD transferred Wilson on May 4 to the Communications Division in the Bronx’s 911 Call Center. A department spokesperson confirmed the move, noting disciplinary proceedings continue. NYPD Administrative Guide explicitly prohibits on-duty officers from publicly expressing personal views on political parties, candidates, or related matters without Police Commissioner permission.[1][2]

This policy upholds operational neutrality, preventing officers from alienating communities or inviting lawsuits. Similar rules exist in 68% of major U.S. police departments, often leading to transfers in 75% of violations. Wilson’s case fits NYPD’s pattern of over 150 substantiated speech-related misconduct cases from 2015-2023.[2]

Mayor Mamdani Distances Himself Amid Backlash

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, facing scrutiny over NYPD’s ICE protest response, denied any role in Wilson’s transfer. “I saw the video. I did not have any involvement in that decision, nor did my City Hall,” Mamdani stated. His office referred inquiries to NYPD, emphasizing adherence to guidelines.[2]

NYPD Captain Transferred to 911 Call Center After Viral Rant Blasting Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani as ‘Total Embarrassment’ and Democrats as ‘Waste of Human Race’ (VIDEO) https://t.co/XEjpdGZ3Zj #gatewaypundit via @gatewaypundit his cop is now being punishhed for telling the… — Anita I Shih Tzu Not! (@AnitaMorga6224) May 7, 2026

Conservatives view this as another leftist clampdown on dissent, especially from a captain fed up with sanctuary city chaos and anti-ICE agitation under Mamdani’s watch. The mayor’s review of NYPD protocols at the protest fuels perceptions of pressure on officers who prioritize law over open-borders activism. Captains Endowment Association offered no comment, leaving Wilson’s defense to public support.[1][2]

Broader Implications for Police Free Speech

Wilson’s demotion highlights tensions between First Amendment rights and departmental discipline. While on-duty speech restrictions protect public trust, conservatives argue they silence patriots confronting radical agendas like Mamdani’s socialism, which burdens taxpayers with migrant crises and crime surges. No prior enforcement details emerged, raising selective prosecution concerns.[2]

In Trump’s second term, federal support bolsters local police against blue-city overreach. This incident underscores why Americans demand leaders who back the thin blue line, not punish it for rejecting Democrat failures on immigration and public safety. Wilson’s raw honesty resonates with those tired of woke censorship eroding law and order.[1][4]

Sources:

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[2] NYPD captain transferred after appearing to call Mamdani …

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