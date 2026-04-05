Sheriff’s BLUNDER Strips Gun Rights

San Francisco’s sheriff admitted his office let 43 concealed carry permits expire, stripping law-abiding residents of their Second Amendment rights through sheer bureaucratic neglect.

Story Snapshot

Sheriff Paul Miyamoto apologized publicly for failing to renew 43 CCW permits despite timely applications.

Delays stemmed from budget cuts leaving the office at 63% staffing capacity.

U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 Bruen ruling forced San Francisco to issue permits after years of denials.

Department of Justice condemned the lapses as constitutional violations, threatening lawsuits.

Gun rights advocates called the delays a de facto denial of rights in a gun-control stronghold.

Sheriff Miyamoto Issues Public Apology

Paul Miyamoto, San Francisco Sheriff, released a statement on December 9, 2025, taking full responsibility for unprocessed CCW renewals. His office received applications from 43 permit holders, but none renewed before expiration in early December. Miyamoto blamed budget cuts and staffing shortages, operating at 63% capacity. He stressed no intent to infringe Second Amendment rights. Permit holders lost legal authority to carry concealed firearms during the lapse.

Miyamoto promised to prioritize processing. Common sense demands government efficiency protects constitutional guarantees. Excuses like understaffing ring hollow when rights hang in balance, aligning with conservative values of personal responsibility and limited bureaucracy.

Bruen Ruling Transforms San Francisco Permitting

The U.S. Supreme Court decided New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen in June 2022. This struck down subjective “good cause” requirements for CCW permits nationwide. San Francisco previously issued zero permits under California’s may-issue system. Post-Bruen, the Sheriff’s office issued 163 permits over two years. Each required psychological evaluations and up to 18 months processing, among the strictest regimes in California.

Initial permits lasted two years, expiring in late 2025. This triggered the renewal crisis. San Francisco Police Department shares permitting authority under Chief Derrick Lew, who declined comment on their processes.

Department of Justice Demands Accountability

On December 10, 2025, the DOJ publicly rebuked San Francisco. A spokeswoman stated budget shortfalls do not excuse constitutional violations. She cited the recent lawsuit against Los Angeles County for similar delays. DOJ warned of potential litigation if renewals lag further. This echoes precedents in Santa Clara County and pressures blue-state officials.

Gun Owners of California Legislative Director Adam Wilson labeled delays “a right delayed is a right denied.” His critique holds weight; facts show administrative failure directly harmed citizens. Conservative principles favor swift federal intervention against such incompetence.

Impacts on Permit Holders and Broader Implications

The 43 affected residents faced immediate disarmament in a high-crime sanctuary city. Long-term, lapses erode trust in law enforcement. Economic fallout includes possible budget reallocations from non-essential projects, as DOJ suggested. Politically, this spotlights post-Bruen compliance struggles in liberal enclaves.

Nationwide, the case bolsters lawsuits against restrictive permitting. Experts like Cam Edwards praise the apology but insist it changes nothing for denied rights. Colion Noir sees it as predictable resistance masked by damage control. Resolution remains pending without announced timelines.

Sources:

https://sfpublicsafety.news/san-francisco-sheriff-apologizes-for-lapsed-ccw-permits-blames-budget-cuts-for-renewal-delays/

https://sfpublicsafety.news/department-of-justice-slams-san-francisco-over-sheriffs-gun-permits-blunder/

https://www.mrcolionnoir.com/under-pressure-sf-sheriff-apologizes-for-ccw-renewal-delays/

https://www.usacarry.com/san-francisco-sheriff-blames-budget-cuts-for-ccw-renewal-failures-issues-public-apology/