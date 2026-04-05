Stripper Smokes Beside Dead Husband

A stripper callously shot her wealthy new husband twice on home security footage, then sat smoking beside his body for 23 minutes without calling 911, raising serious questions about true self-defense claims.

Story Snapshot

Rebecca Melon fatally shot Donald “DJ” Melon at 9:44 p.m. in their Phoenix home, captured fully on living room camera.

First shot grazed his skull; she changed shirts, returned for a fatal headshot, then lingered calmly with the body.

Phoenix police responded to the address 21 times in the prior year for domestic violence, welfare checks, and assaults.

Melon charged with first-degree murder, held on $1 million bail; no trial outcome available from archival reports.

The Chilling Security Footage

Phoenix police captured the murder on living room security video at 9:44 p.m. Donald “DJ” Melon spoke on the phone, leaving a voicemail for his daughter. Rebecca Melon entered, raised a gun to his face, and fired. The bullet grazed his skull, lodging in their wedding picture. She changed into a “Shooters World” shirt, returned, and delivered a fatal headshot. Investigators withheld the gruesome footage due to its disturbing nature.

History of Domestic Turmoil

Phoenix police visited the Melon home 21 times in the year before the shooting for welfare checks, domestic violence, and assaults. This high frequency signaled a volatile relationship marked by relentless abuse, according to investigators. Donald, a wealthy divorced father, began dating Rebecca, a stripper, after his prior marriage ended. Tension escalated when police informed Rebecca of Donald’s impending arrest, prompting her journal entry: “You’ve killed me… He’s going to kill me.”

Post-Shooting Behavior Raises Doubts

After the second shot, Rebecca sat beside Donald’s bleeding body for 23 minutes, smoking a cigarette without summoning help. This calm response contrasts sharply with her self-defense claim. Donald’s family insists he never had a chance, portraying the act as heartless murder. Police charged her with first-degree murder despite documented abuse history, holding her on $1 million bail. Investigators noted the unusual call volume as a tragedy waiting to happen.

Stakeholders and Unresolved Debate

Rebecca Melon maintains she acted out of fear for her life amid ongoing threats. Donald’s daughter received his final voicemail moments before the shooting. Phoenix police hold key evidentiary power through the footage and prior records. Prosecutors pursued first-degree murder charges, while defense highlights abuse patterns and her journal. Crime Watch Daily aired Rebecca’s interview, emphasizing the split viewpoints on intent: premeditated killing versus desperation.

Archival Case with Lasting Questions

The story stems from a 2016-2017 Crime Watch Daily episode with no reported updates since Rebecca’s arrest. Short-term impacts included family grief and media attention; long-term, it spotlights security footage’s role in abuse versus self-defense trials. Phoenix communities gained awareness of domestic violence patterns from the 21 calls. True crime media continues to revisit the case, but lack of trial details leaves intent unresolved. Limited data underscores the need for justice transparency.

Sources:

True Crime News summary of the security footage murder