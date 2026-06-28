Texas Board’s Power Play: Bible Before Dickens

Texas has become the first state to make Bible stories required reading in public schools, and the fight over what that really means for parents, kids, and the Constitution is just beginning.

Story Snapshot

Texas now requires Bible stories and passages in K-12 English classes for over 5 million students. [2]

Supporters say the Bible is foundational to American culture and has high literary value. [4]

Critics warn the plan blurs church–state lines and could clash with Supreme Court rulings on school Bible reading. [17]

The mandate starts in 2030, includes an opt-out, and passed on a strict party-line vote.[2]

Texas Sets a National First: Bible Now Required Reading

The Texas State Board of Education, controlled by Republicans, has approved a statewide reading list that makes Bible stories and passages required in public school English and literature classes for more than 5 million students.[2] The list, roughly 200 works long, pairs biblical texts with classics such as “Charlotte’s Web,” “Great Expectations,” and “Pride and Prejudice.”[8][16] Implementation will be phased in starting in 2030, beginning with elementary grades and then expanding through middle and high school.[4][16]

Elementary students as young as six will read picture-book versions of stories like David and Goliath and Daniel in the Lion’s Den.[2][8] By fourth grade, students will move on to New Testament passages about Jesus.[2] In middle school, they will study famous sermons and teachings, including verses urging people to set aside earthly worries and seek the kingdom of God.[1] High school units will tie parables such as the Prodigal Son and passages from Job, Genesis, and other books directly to major works in the literary canon.[2][16]

Supporters Tie the Bible to Culture, Literacy, and Parents’ Rights

Republican board members and other backers argue the Bible is a key part of American culture and history and that students cannot receive a full education without understanding its stories and language.[4] One member said these texts are “very foundational to our culture” and carry strong literary value, pointing to the Bible’s role in shaping authors from Shakespeare to the Founders.[4][2] They frame the change not as preaching, but as teaching classic stories, themes, and references that appear across Western literature.[16]

Supporters also stress that the Bible readings sit alongside a mix of children’s books, fables, speeches, and historical documents, not in place of them.[8] The law that triggered this list in 2023 only required one literary work per grade; the board instead built a 200-text list to create a shared canon for all Texas students.[8][16] Backers say this shared list helps parents know exactly what their children are reading and “empowers” them to engage with homework and classroom discussions about values, morality, and the country’s roots.[9]

Critics Raise Church–State Fears and Legal Red Flags

Democrat board members and civil-liberties groups argue the mandate crosses a constitutional line by promoting Christianity in taxpayer-funded classrooms.[2] One dissenting member bluntly called the required list “unconstitutional” and warned it infringes on teacher autonomy to choose age-appropriate materials.[10] Another said including specific stories like Jonah and the whale “violates the Establishment Clause,” the part of the First Amendment that bars government from establishing religion.[12]

Groups such as Americans United for Separation of Church and State and the Texas Freedom Network say forcing Bible learning in public schools is an “intentional attack on religious freedom” and on non-Christian families.[2][1] They point to the Supreme Court’s 1963 Abington School District v. Schempp decision, which struck down daily mandatory Bible reading and prayer in schools as a violation of the Establishment Clause.[17] While the Texas plan is framed as literary rather than devotional, critics argue that making specific Christian passages state-required still looks like government promotion of one faith.[4]

Curriculum Diversity, Teacher Control, and the Opt-Out Debate

The board approved the changes on a 9–4 party-line vote, underscoring how political this fight has become rather than settled educational policy.[2] The same session also rewrote K–8 social studies standards in ways that, according to reporting, reduce racial, geographic, and cultural diversity, deepening concerns that the overall curriculum now centers a narrow view of America’s story.[9] Critics say the reading list similarly “lacks diversity,” with heavy use of the King James Bible and modern evangelical translations and no texts from non-Christian faiths.[7][6]

Texas officials note that parents can opt their children out of any instruction that conflicts with their religious or moral beliefs.[2][1] However, earlier testimony warned that exempted students may still face questions on statewide tests that cover those Bible selections, which could pressure families to stay in line.[2] Teachers retain some freedom to add other books, but they must work those around the required list, which critics argue squeezes classroom time and limits local control.[16] For many educators, being handed an inflexible list from Austin feels like top-down micromanagement rather than genuine support.

What This Means for Texas Families and the Trump-Era Education Landscape

This Texas decision fits a wider trend since 2020 of Republican-led states weaving Christian symbols and stories into school life, from Ten Commandments displays to “Judeo–Christian values” units in civics.[7] Supporters see this as cultural restoration after years of left-leaning curriculum, diversity trainings, and “woke” lessons that they believe sidelined faith, family, and patriotism. For many conservative parents, seeing David and Goliath on the same list as Dickens looks like long-overdue respect for the beliefs that shaped the nation.[2][7]

Texas Approves Reading Curriculum That Includes Bible Passages in Public Schools The Texas State Board of Education has approved a reading curriculum for millions of public school students that incorporates passages from the Bible alongside other historical and literary texts.… pic.twitter.com/xJAK8xUssH — Washington Eye (@washington_EY) June 27, 2026

The legal and political battles are far from over. Opponents are already discussing federal lawsuits that would test whether Texas’ “literary” framing can survive under the Supreme Court’s school-religion precedents.[7][17] At the same time, the board’s Republican majority and the sheer scale of the policy—affecting millions of students beginning in 2030—make quick reversal unlikely.[2] For Texas families who care deeply about both faith and the Constitution, the next few years will be crucial: paying attention to local school implementation, pushing for fair opt-out rules, and watching the courts to see how far states can go in bringing the Bible back into the classroom.

Sources:

[1] Web – Texas Becomes First State to Require Public School Students to Read …

[2] Web – Texas school board to vote on required Bible readings in public …

[4] Web – The Texas State Board of Education approved adding Biblical …

[6] YouTube – Texas board mandates Bible passages in public schools

[7] Web – Texas proposes Bible readings for K-12 students, reigniting century …

[8] Web – Texas mandates Bible readings in public schools by 2030 … – Reddit

[9] Web – The Texas Board of Education has approved controversial changes …

[10] Web – Texas is poised to require millions of students to study Bible stories

[12] Web – Texas board approves Bible stories as required reading in public …

[16] Web – Texas mandates Bible readings and Christian-infused curriculum in …

[17] Web – TX: First State to Require Public School Students Read Bible

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