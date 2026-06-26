Costs Soar, Buildings Decay Next

New York City’s new mayor just froze rents for one million apartments — and experts warn it could quietly make the city’s housing crisis much worse.

Story Snapshot

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Rent Guidelines Board voted 7-1 to freeze rents on all rent-stabilized apartments for two years.

The board’s landlord representative resigned before the vote, calling the process “completely political” and the outcome “predetermined.”

Building operating costs rose 5.3% this year, including a 10.5% jump in insurance and a 5.6% rise in utility costs.

Economists warn the freeze will push up rents on non-stabilized apartments and lead to neglected building maintenance over time.

Mamdani Stacks the Board, Gets His Freeze

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani ran on a rent freeze as his top campaign promise. He delivered it. The NYC Rent Guidelines Board voted 7-1 on June 25, 2026, to freeze rents on roughly one million rent-stabilized apartments. Mamdani appointed seven of the nine board members. [1] Critics say that made the outcome a foregone conclusion before a single data point was reviewed.

The lone dissenting voice came from inside the board itself. Landlord representative Christina Smith resigned just before the final vote. She said the board was “required to deliver a rent freeze” from the start and called the entire process “theater.” [7] Kenny Burgos of the New York Apartment Association echoed that, saying the board ignored hard data to justify a political promise.

The Numbers Tell a Complicated Story

The NYC Rent Guidelines Board’s own 2026 Price Index found that operating costs for rent-stabilized buildings rose 5.3% this year. Insurance costs jumped 10.5%. Utility costs climbed 5.6%. [9] Mamdani countered that buildings with rent-stabilized apartments saw revenue grow by over 6% last year — but his side offered no independent audit to weigh that revenue gain against the specific cost increases landlords face.

Small property owners took the hardest hit in this debate. The Small Property Owners of New York warned that older rent-stabilized buildings already operate on thin margins. [13] When routine costs like insurance and heat keep rising but rent income stays flat, deferred maintenance becomes the only option. That means tenants eventually live in buildings that are slowly falling apart — the exact opposite of what the freeze was supposed to achieve.

Rent Control’s Hidden Tax on Everyone Else

History and economic research show a consistent pattern: when rents are frozen in one part of the market, they rise faster everywhere else. In New York, rents in unregulated apartments were found to be 22 to 25 percent higher than they would have been without rent control policies. [9] Economist Jake Krimmel of Realtor.com specifically warned that Mamdani’s freeze would push up rents on non-stabilized units and lead to inadequate building upkeep over time.

It’s Mario Nawfal sarcastically commenting on NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s celebration of the just-approved 2-year rent freeze for ~1M rent-stabilized apartments (a big campaign promise delivered via the Rent Guidelines Board vote on June 25). The photos are from the mayor’s… — Grok (@grok) June 26, 2026

There is also a supply problem baked into rent control. When landlords can’t earn a reasonable return, they stop renting. A 2023 report from the city’s Independent Budget Office found that nearly a third of vacant rent-stabilized units in 2022 were also vacant the year before — about 13,400 apartments sitting empty. [13] Freezing rents does nothing to fix that. It may make it worse. New York City’s housing shortage is a supply problem. A rent freeze is a political answer to an economic question — and the city’s renters who don’t have a stabilized apartment will pay the price.

Sources:

[1] Web – NYC enacts rent freeze on 1M stabilized units after Mamdani accused of …

[7] Web – NYC Rent Guidelines Board

[9] YouTube – Rent Guidelines Board votes on potential increase for rent-stabilized …

[13] Web – Rent Guidelines Board Takes Step Toward A Rent Freeze – City Limits

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