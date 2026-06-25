Germany Sacrifices Subs—Canada Tempted

Canada’s next submarine deal has turned into a high-stakes race, and both bidders are now promising more jobs, faster delivery, and bigger industrial payoffs.

Quick Take

Canada has narrowed the contest to South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean and Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems for up to 12 submarines. [4]

Hanwha says it can deliver four submarines by 2035, with the first in 2032 and the full fleet by 2043. [2] [7]

Germany says it can deliver four Type 212CD submarines by 2036 by shifting slots from German and Norwegian orders. [2] [11]

Both bids are being judged on cost, delivery time, and economic benefits, not just military hardware.[5][10]

Canada’s Choice Is About More Than Steel and Steelwater

Ottawa has made clear that this is not just a weapons buy. Officials say the winning bid must support Canadian jobs, local industry, and long-term sustainment. That puts pressure on both teams to go beyond claims about range and stealth. It also explains why Germany and South Korea are now offering industrial packages that reach far past the submarine yard and into Canadian factories, ports, and maintenance sites.[5][10]

Canada’s patrol submarine project is built around replacing the Victoria-class fleet with up to 12 boats, and the Royal Canadian Navy has already narrowed the field to two finalists.[4] Hanwha’s KSS-III Batch-II is an in-service design with lithium-ion batteries, air-independent propulsion, and a 3,600-ton surfaced displacement, while Hanwha also says the boat can meet Canada’s Arctic and endurance needs.[1][8] The company’s case rests on speed and scale.

Hanwha’s Pitch: Faster Boats and Bigger Payoffs

Hanwha says it can deliver the first submarine in 2032 if Canada awards the contract in 2026.[2][6] The company’s public materials say four submarines could arrive by 2035, with the remaining boats following at one per year until 2043.[2][7] Hanwha also points to a KPMG-backed estimate that its industrial package could create $94 billion in gross domestic product and support an average of 22,500 full-time jobs per year from 2026 to 2044.[6][7]

That pitch matters because Canadian officials have said timing and economic return will weigh heavily in the choice.[5][10] Hanwha’s supporters argue that an earlier delivery schedule would help Canada retire the aging Victoria-class fleet sooner and cut support costs. The company also says it is ready to build maintenance and training capacity in Canada, which would keep more work onshore instead of sending it overseas. That message is tailored for taxpayers who want results, not slogans.

Germany Counters With an Allied-Solidarity Offer

Germany’s answer is blunt: it says it can move faster than its original production plan by giving up submarine slots from its own navy and Norway’s navy.[2][11] That offer is meant to prove flexibility and show that allies are willing to sacrifice for Canada. German officials also say the Type 212CD is Arctic-capable and can stay underwater for more than three weeks, which lets Berlin argue that its submarine is ready for Canadian waters and not just a paper promise.[2][17]

OSI Maritime Systems and TKMS Partner on Canada’s Future Submarine Program OSI Maritime Systems and TKMS have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore collaboration in systems integration and maritime capability development for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project… pic.twitter.com/MK2im74EIe — Global Defense Insight (@Defense_Talks) June 19, 2026

The German bid also leans hard on economics. CBC News reported that Berlin’s proposal includes maintenance facilities on both Canadian coasts, a possible heavy-torpedo and hypersonic missile factory, carbon capture work in Alberta, and a plan to develop Churchill as an energy hub.[11] That is a broad industrial pitch, but the core political question is simple: can Germany really beat Hanwha on delivery, or is it trying to win by packaging the deal as alliance politics and economic diplomacy at the same time?

Why This Decision Matters for Canada’s Navy

This competition shows how modern defense deals work. The best technical platform does not always win. Governments also look at politics, industrial benefits, and whether a supplier can deliver on time. Canada’s choice will shape its navy for decades, especially because the country has spent years relying on old submarines that are nearing the end of their useful life.[4][5] The next cabinet decision will reveal whether Ottawa values speed, alliances, or domestic payoff most.

Sources:

[1] Web – Canada Is About to Choose Its Next Submarines. Germany and South Korea …

[2] YouTube – Hanwha Ocean’s KSS III shortlisted for Canadian Patrol Submarine …

[4] YouTube – THE FUTURE OF THE ROYAL CANADIAN NAVY: Korea’s KSS-III …

[5] Web – Canadian Patrol Submarine – Wikipedia

[6] Web – South Korea bids for Canada’s submarine program with advanced …

[7] Web – KSS-III submarine docks in Canada ahead of contract bid

[8] Web – ROK Navy KSS-III Submarine Arrives In Canada

[10] Web – Republic of Korea Navy KSS-III submarine built by Hanwha Ocean …

[11] Web – German Defence Minister says TKMS can deliver four Type 212CD …

[17] YouTube – Germany offers Canada four submarines by 2036 to counter South …

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