170 Million Mystery: What Did It Buy?

A powerful Wall Street billionaire tied to Jeffrey Epstein is finally facing real subpoenas, and this time both Republicans and Democrats say the American people deserve answers.

Story Snapshot

House Oversight Chair James Comer issued two subpoenas to Jeffrey Epstein associate Leon Black after Black refused to answer questions about nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) with women.

Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia backed Comer’s move, saying NDAs are “central” to learning what happened to survivors who accuse Black of horrific abuse. [1]

Senate investigations show Black sent more than $170 million to Epstein with no written service agreements, raising questions about what that money really paid for. [4]

A federal judge recently sanctioned a law firm for using falsified evidence against Black, showing the probe must follow facts, not fake documents.[5]

Comer’s Subpoenas Put Epstein Associate Leon Black Back in the Hot Seat

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer used his authority to issue two subpoenas to billionaire Leon Black after a tense, closed-door interview on Capitol Hill.[7] Comer said Black refused to answer specific questions about nondisclosure agreements with women, even though those agreements are at the heart of the Epstein investigation.[7] One subpoena orders Black to sit for a formal deposition on July 16, where he must speak under oath. The second demands copies of every NDA he is party to with women tied to Epstein.[3]

Comer explained that his questions “revolve around those NDAs” because lawmakers believe they are vital to understanding whether Epstein’s network used secret contracts to silence victims and protect powerful men.[7] Forbes described the move as a mid-interview subpoena that will force Black to return next month after walking away rather than explain those agreements.[5] For many conservatives, this is exactly how oversight should work: use the tools of Congress to force transparency when elites try to hide behind lawyers and paperwork.

Survivors, Huge Money Flows, and Why a Democrat Is Backing a Republican Chair

In a rare moment of bipartisan agreement, Rep. Robert Garcia, a Democrat from California, publicly supported Comer’s decision to subpoena Black.[1] Garcia said he “completely supports” the chair and stressed that Black’s NDAs are “central to us understanding what actually happened” to survivors.[1] Garcia noted that “there are real accusations” from women who say Black did horrific things, and pointed out that Black sent Jeffrey Epstein roughly $150 million.[1] He added that lawmakers still “do not know for what,” which is why getting the documents and sworn testimony matters.

That number may actually be even higher. A Senate Finance Committee letter by Sen. Ron Wyden says federal records show Black paid Epstein more than $170 million between 2013 and 2017, much of it from accounts at a major U.S. bank to two Epstein-controlled companies.[4] Wyden’s investigators found that many of these transfers had no written service agreements, despite Black’s claim that he was paying for tax and estate planning advice.[4] For readers worried about a two-tier justice system, this raises obvious questions: why does a billionaire move over $170 million to a convicted offender with no paper trail, while regular Americans get audited for a missed receipt?

Competing Narratives: Tax Advice or Hush Money and Trafficking Support?

Black’s allies point to an internal review by the Apollo Global Management board, which found he paid Epstein for complex tax work that was reviewed by elite law and accounting firms, and that Black had no awareness of Epstein’s criminal activity.[4] Black’s spokesperson has denied all abuse claims and repeated that Black did not know about Epstein’s “nefarious activity” until 2019.[1] A federal judge also sanctioned the law firm Wigdor LLP in an Epstein-linked case, finding that an attorney lied repeatedly and used falsified evidence against Black, including fake sonogram images.[5] That ruling shows some accusations around this scandal are not grounded in truth and must be tested carefully in court.

Still, Wyden’s letter says Justice Department files suggest money Black paid Epstein helped finance sex trafficking operations in the Virgin Islands.[4] Investigators also found extra wire transfers, raising the total payments above the widely reported $158 million.[4] House Oversight’s March 3 letter to Black states the committee is reviewing federal mismanagement of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell investigations, Epstein’s death, trafficking rings, and efforts to curry favor with officials.[9] When you combine those concerns with secret NDAs and unexplained payments, it is easy to see why many Americans suspect these contracts may have been used to buy silence, not just tax savings.

Why NDAs Matter to Everyday Americans and to Constitutional Oversight

Nondisclosure agreements are legal contracts that keep information secret. They are common in business and can protect trade secrets.[14] But abuse scandals over the last decade show NDAs can also be used as “gag” clauses to hide harassment and assault and stop victims from speaking out.[12] Studies suggest about 90 percent of American employers now use NDAs, which means most workers can be pressured to keep quiet even when they see wrongdoing.[17] That trend clashes with basic ideas of free speech and open justice that many conservatives hold dear.

BREAKING on MS NOW: House Oversight Chair James Comer says he just issued two subpoenas to billionaire and Epstein associate Leon Black — after he refused to answer questions about allegations that he signed NDAs with young women. One subpoena is for Black to appear for a… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 26, 2026

Lawmakers like Garcia argue that Epstein-linked NDAs could have been used to keep survivors out of the public eye and away from honest oversight.[1] That is why the new subpoenas demand both the contracts themselves and sworn answers from Black. For constitutional conservatives, this fight is bigger than one billionaire. It tests whether Congress can pierce layers of legal secrecy to expose how global elites, corrupt financiers, and failed government watchdogs let a convicted sex offender operate for years. If oversight succeeds, it will be a win for transparency, the rule of law, and families who want a government that protects children instead of predators.

Sources:

[1] YouTube – Rep. James Comer Subpoenas Leon Black

[3] Web – [PDF] Wyden Letter to House Oversight on Leon Black-Epstein 06.04.26

[4] Web – Lawmakers expected to press billionaire Leon Black about Epstein ties

[5] YouTube – Epstein Was Fixer for Leon Black’s Deepest Secrets

[7] Web – Billionaire Leon Black defends $158M paid to Epstein: ‘I knew Jekyll …

[9] Web – House lawmakers are questioning billionaire investor Leon Black as …

[12] Web – Judge sanctions law firm that has pursued Leon Black over Epstein …

[14] Web – Continuing Epstein Investigation, Wyden Questions Leon Black over …

[17] Web – 3 Real-Life Cases Where an NDA Could Have Saved Billions | Zegal

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