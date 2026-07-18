The Subsidy That Cost Millions Per Job

Michigan’s flagship subsidy deals spent $1.8 billion and delivered only 602 jobs — about $3 million per job, a gut punch for taxpayers.

Story Snapshot

Whitmer’s eight marquee subsidy deals promised 20,595 jobs but produced 602, just 3% so far [2] .

. State has transferred about $1.8 billion of $2.7 billion pledged to companies and local agencies [3] .

. Per-job costs from these projects approach $3 million, fueling calls to end corporate welfare [2] .

. Other state reporting claims 1,846 jobs from a related fund, but those are self-reported and unverified [5].

What The Records Show About Jobs And Dollars

Reason magazine, citing work by James Hohman of the Mackinac Center, reports that Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s eight largest subsidy deals promised 20,595 jobs statewide. As of now, those projects have produced only 602 jobs, or 3% of what was announced [2]. The Mackinac Center’s report says Michigan has already moved about $1.8 billion of the $2.7 billion pledged to these projects, sending funds to companies or local development agencies [3]. That math puts taxpayers on the hook for roughly $3 million per job from these marquee deals [2].

Bridge Michigan’s broader review of Whitmer-era incentives shows similar strain. The outlet tallied $995 million paid to 102 companies since 2019, producing 13,079 jobs — only about one-fifth to roughly one-fifth to about one-fifth of jobs promised, at a reported cost of about $76,000 per job across that wider set [1]. The gap between headlines and delivery has been a pattern, with dozens of projects creating no jobs to date, according to state records compiled by Bridge [1]. These findings echo a national record of overpromising and underdelivering.

Supporters Cite Future Benefits; Verification Lags

Supporters point to large, long-horizon projects and say benefits take time. They highlight construction work, site prep, and supplier activity not captured in early counts. A related state fund, the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve, shows 1,846 jobs reported by companies as of late 2025. But these figures are self-reported and not yet verified by the state, which says its first hard check comes in 2027 [5]. Until verification, taxpayers must treat those job claims with caution [5].

CBS Detroit summarized the same program’s scorecard and found cost per new job running near $795,000 so far. If every promised job arrives years from now, that cost might fall to about $160,000 per job, but that best case depends on every milestone being met [4]. Meanwhile, the flagship eight deals reviewed by the Mackinac Center show the harshest numbers: billions out the door, a few hundred jobs in hand, and shrinking project scopes compared to original announcements [3].

Why This Matters To Michigan Families

Taxpayers fund schools, roads, and police before corporate giveaways. When the state spends $1.8 billion and nets 602 jobs, families feel burned. That money could cut taxes for small businesses, fix local bridges, or fuel career training that helps real workers now. The Mackinac analysis argues no major deal is on track to hit its original promise. That should force a reset toward transparent rules and true accountability for any future spending [3].

Mackinac Center report on Whitmer’s subsidy deals:

Eight big ones (each over $100 million) offered $2.7 billion total. $1.8 billion spent so far. Promised 20,595 jobs. Delivered just 602 — only 3%. That’s roughly $3 million per job created (the “ $30 million” in the headline is a… — Patrick ⚓️🇺🇸 (@lowtide1985) June 27, 2026

Conservatives back growth through lower taxes, fewer mandates, and fair rules for all — not special checks for the well-connected. The research here supports that view. One-time ribbon cuttings and photo ops do not pay the bills. Verified jobs and clear clawbacks must come first. Until then, the record shows corporate subsidies look like a poor trade for working people, especially when costs top hundreds of thousands — or even millions — per job [2][4][5].

Sources:

[1] Web – Big Win, Michigan! Whitmer Drops $1.8 Billion for 602 Jobs … That’s $3 …

[2] Web – Whitmer subsidy record: Companies get $1 billion – Bridge Michigan

[3] Web – Michigan spent $1.8 billion and only created 602 jobs

[4] Web – [PDF] $1.8 BILLION 602 JOBS – Mackinac Center

[5] Web – A first for Michigan’s $2.4B SOAR business incentive program

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