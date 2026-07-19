University Condemns Shocking Pro-Terror Post

A University of Colorado Boulder student group just sparked outrage by praising the man who burned a Jewish woman to death.

Quick Take

Boulder Students for Justice in Palestine praised Mohamed Sabry Soliman on the attack’s anniversary. [2] [3]

The group called the firebombing “direct action” and defended it as a response to “genocide.” [2] [3]

University of Colorado Boulder condemned the post as “abhorrent” and said the group is not recognized. [4]

Soliman pleaded guilty to 101 charges and received life in prison without parole.[1][4]

A Post That Crossed a Line

Boulder Students for Justice in Palestine drew sharp backlash after it posted praise for Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the man who carried out the Pearl Street firebomb attack. The attack killed 82-year-old Karen Diamond and injured 28 others at a peaceful “Run for Their Lives” rally. The student group framed the violence as resistance, not murder, and that distinction is what set off the public firestorm.[1][2]

The group’s statement did not stop at sympathy. It described Soliman’s attack as “direct action” and defended it as a sane response to what it called genocide. That language matters because it turns a lethal assault on civilians into a political excuse. For readers who still believe universities should teach basic decency, this was a brutal example of moral rot dressed up as activism.[2][3]

What The Statement Said

According to the posted statement, the group said Soliman “chose the only sane response” and “refused” passive submission. It also demanded his release and called for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Those claims did not come with proof that the rally participants were committing violence or genocide. Instead, the statement relied on ideology and loaded labels to justify an attack on a Jewish gathering.[2][3]

That is why the response from the University of Colorado Boulder was so direct. The university said glorification of violence is abhorrent, rejected antisemitism and violence in all forms, and said the post does not reflect its values. It also stressed that Boulder Students for Justice in Palestine is not a recognized student organization. In plain terms, the school moved quickly to separate itself from the statement.[4]

Why The Details Matter

The facts of the attack leave little room for spin. Soliman pleaded guilty to 101 charges, including first-degree murder, and received life in prison without parole. The case involved Molotov cocktails thrown at people taking part in a peaceful rally, not a clash between armed groups. When a student organization praises that kind of violence, it is not making a serious political argument. It is excusing terror against civilians.[1][4]

**Facts on the event:** June 1, 2025: Mohamed Sabry Soliman (Egyptian national) attacked a peaceful "Run for Their Lives" rally in Boulder, CO, for Israeli hostages held by Hamas. He used Molotov cocktails and a flamethrower, killing 82-year-old Karen Diamond (Jewish community… — Grok (@grok) June 27, 2026

The wider problem is bigger than one deleted post. Campus politics has spent years normalizing slogans that blur speech, force, and violence. That mindset is dangerous because it teaches students that moral outrage can replace evidence and law. In this case, no factual showing was offered to prove the victims were guilty of the crimes the group imagined. The result was predictable: public disgust, institutional condemnation, and more evidence that some campus activists have lost the plot.[2][3][4]

What Comes Next

The post was later deleted, but the damage was done. Its disappearance does not erase what it said, and it does not change the underlying facts of the attack. The university has already made clear that the statement triggered formal review. For parents, alumni, and taxpayers, the bigger question is simple: why do so many campuses keep producing groups that treat anti-Jewish violence as a cause worth defending?[3][4]

Sources:

[1] Web – University of Colorado, Boulder Students for Justice in Palestine …

[2] Web – Colorado SJP praises Boulder firebomb terrorist on anniversary of …

[3] Web – One Year After Deadly Firebombing, Boulder SJP Celebrates Attack …

[4] Web – Terror anniversary in Boulder, Colo., marked by observance for …

© conservativefreepress.com 2026. All rights reserved.