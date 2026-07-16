America Could End Clock Changes Forever

The U.S. House just voted 308 to 117 to end the twice-yearly clock change forever — but the last time America tried this, the public turned on it within months.

Story Snapshot

The House passed the Sunshine Protection Act on July 14, 2026, with strong bipartisan support of 308 to 117.

The bill would lock the country on daylight saving time year-round, ending the spring-forward and fall-back ritual.

Medical groups warn that permanent daylight saving time, not standard time, is the unhealthy choice — and the science backs them up.

The Senate has not scheduled a vote, and history suggests the bill could stall just like earlier versions did.

The House Finally Did It — But the Senate Is the Real Wall

The House passed H.R. 139, the Sunshine Protection Act of 2025, by a lopsided 308 to 117 vote on July 14, 2026. Republican Representative Vern Buchanan of Florida introduced the bill and said it would “make life easier for families” by ending the biannual clock change. Former President Donald Trump backed it too, saying “it’s time that people can stop worrying about the clock.” The bill now heads to the Senate, where similar efforts have died before.

An Associated Press poll found 56% of adults support having more evening daylight year-round. That sounds like a mandate. But public support and Senate action are two very different things. The Senate has not scheduled a vote. This exact scenario played out before — in 2022, the Senate passed a daylight saving time bill unanimously, and the House never took it up. Now the roles are reversed, and the outcome is far from certain.

America Tried This Once Before — and Hated It

In 1974, President Nixon signed permanent daylight saving time into law as an energy-saving move during the oil crisis. Within weeks, parents were furious. Children were walking to school and waiting at bus stops in complete darkness. By 1975, Congress reversed course and scrapped the experiment. That history matters now, because the Sunshine Protection Act would create the same dark winter mornings that killed the idea fifty years ago.

Under permanent daylight saving time, winter sunrises in some cities would come extremely late. New York City would see sunrise around 8:20 a.m. Detroit around 9:05 a.m. Parts of North Dakota would not see the sun until 9:42 a.m. Those are not small inconveniences. For kids waiting at bus stops and workers commuting before dawn, that darkness is a real safety issue — and it’s the same problem that ended the 1974 experiment.

The Medical Case Against This Bill Is Stronger Than Supporters Admit

Supporters say ending the clock change will reduce heart attacks and traffic accidents — and there is real evidence that the jarring “spring forward” disrupts sleep and spikes health risks. But here is where the debate gets complicated. Medical experts are not just against clock changes. They are specifically against permanent daylight saving time. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine says permanent standard time, not daylight saving time, “aligns best with human circadian biology.” That is a critical distinction that often gets lost in the headlines.

A Stanford Medicine study modeled the outcomes of both options. Permanent standard time would result in 300,000 fewer stroke cases and 2.6 million fewer obesity cases. Permanent daylight saving time would achieve only about two-thirds of that benefit. Sleep experts explain that morning light is what sets the body’s internal clock. Push sunrise past 8:00 a.m. across the country, and you disrupt that signal for millions of people every single winter day. The bill’s supporters cite health benefits from ending clock changes, but they are choosing the less healthy of the two permanent options.

Who Wins and Who Loses If This Becomes Law

The economic argument for the bill is real, even if the hard numbers are thin. Convenience stores, outdoor recreation businesses, and retailers all benefit from customers having more usable daylight after work. The National Association of Convenience Stores is among the likely supporters. Evening daylight drives spending. That is not a myth. But the bill’s critics — parent groups, farming associations, and sleep medicine organizations — are not wrong either. Their concerns are grounded in the same 1974 experience that should give every senator pause.

The bill does allow states that already opted out of daylight saving time, like Arizona and Hawaii, to stay on standard time. That sounds like a reasonable compromise. But it also means the country could end up with a patchwork of time systems that creates new headaches for businesses, airlines, and anyone scheduling a meeting across state lines. The very problem the bill tries to solve — confusion and disruption — could get worse in some ways before it gets better.

The Senate Holds All the Cards Now

The House vote was decisive and bipartisan. That matters. But the Senate has a long track record of letting time-change bills quietly expire. There is no scheduled vote, no Senate champion driving the bill forward with urgency, and a well-organized medical community ready to testify against it. The smart money says this bill faces a harder road than the 308 to 117 House vote suggests. Americans want the clock change to end — that much is clear. The fight now is over which permanent time we land on, and that question is far from settled.

Sources:

youtube.com, govinfo.gov, billtrack50.com, thecapitolwire.com, en.wikipedia.org, bmjopen.bmj.com, aasm.org, med.stanford.edu

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