TikTok’s Lethal Flight Hack: Experts Alarmed

Experts warn that a viral airplane sleeping trend could lead to severe health issues, including blood clots and injuries during turbulence.

Story Highlights

A viral TikTok trend promotes a dangerous sleeping position on airplanes.

Experts warn of health risks such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and turbulence injuries.

Flight attendants have intervened to stop passengers from adopting this position.

Insurers highlight the trend as one of the most dangerous TikTok travel trends of 2025.

Viral Trend Risks Passenger Health

In the world of social media, trends can spread like wildfire, often without consideration of the potential consequences. A viral TikTok trend encourages airplane passengers to lift their feet onto their seats, secure their legs with a seatbelt, and curl up to sleep. Experts are raising alarms about the serious health risks associated with this position, including the danger of developing deep vein thrombosis (DVT) due to restricted blood flow and potential injuries during turbulence.

The trend, which emerged in late 2024 and gained traction into 2025, has millions of views on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. It has been identified as a top dangerous TikTok travel trend by insurers, warning travelers of potential coverage voids for reckless acts. Despite these warnings, the trend persists, with many users posting videos claiming the position offers unmatched comfort during flights.

Expert Opinions and Airline Responses

Medical professionals and aviation experts are united in their opposition to this trend. Dr. Carole Lieberman warns of the potentially fatal consequences of leg compression, such as pulmonary embolisms. Sleep expert Dr. Michael Breus has criticized the trend as “one of the dumbest ideas,” highlighting the risk of leg fractures in emergencies. Etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore also notes the rudeness of placing feet on seats, advising passengers to wear socks if they must adopt this position on long flights.

While experts denounce the trend, airlines have been largely silent. Flight attendants have been reported intervening to stop passengers from adopting the position, exercising their authority to maintain safety and etiquette on board. Despite inquiries, airlines have not issued official statements or policy changes regarding this viral trend.

Long-term Implications and Industry Impact

The continued popularity of this dangerous sleeping position poses both short-term and long-term risks. In the short term, passengers may experience numbness, head injuries during turbulence, or even DVT clots. If the trend normalizes, it could lead to an increase in DVT and pulmonary embolism fatalities over time. Insurers may face higher claim volumes and might adjust policies to exclude coverage for injuries resulting from this reckless behavior.

Beyond the immediate health implications, the trend underscores the influence of social media on travel behaviors, potentially prompting airlines to update their policies and increase demand for safe alternatives like compression socks and neck pillows. It also highlights the need for greater awareness and regulation of viral trends that pose public health risks.

Sources:

Travelers warned as dangerous airplane sleeping position gains popularity – Fox News

Experts warn against airplane napping hack – Travel Noire

Flight sleeping viral TikTok – Telegraph

Dangerous TikTok travel trends 2025 – ITIJ