TOP Election Judge GUILTY — Deliberately Broke Law

A head election judge in rural Minnesota has pleaded guilty to deliberately bypassing voter registration requirements during the 2024 general election, exposing gaps in election integrity enforcement that continue to fuel concerns about the sanctity of American elections.

Story Overview

Timothy Michael Scouton pleaded guilty to accepting votes from unregistered voters after directing staff to ignore required registration forms

The trained head election judge instructed poll workers to allow 11 unregistered individuals to vote in Badoura Township, Hubbard County

County auditor discovered the violation two days after the November 2024 election, triggering criminal investigation

Scouton faces sentencing in May 2026 and will be disqualified from future election roles

Trained Official Deliberately Bypassed Registration Protocol

Timothy Michael Scouton, a 65-year-old head election judge in Badoura Township, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to accepting unregistered votes during the November 2024 general election. Despite completing mandatory election judge training in July 2024, Scouton explicitly directed poll workers under his supervision to bypass Minnesota’s required Voter Registration Application forms for 11 individuals on Election Day. The criminal complaint reveals Scouton instructed staff to have voters sign a book instead of completing legally mandated registration paperwork, a direct violation of state election law that he was specifically trained to follow.

The deliberate nature of Scouton’s actions raises serious questions about election oversight in rural precincts. As head judge, Scouton wielded authority over other poll workers, including his own son who handled initial voter interactions. When questioned by investigators, Scouton initially claimed the required forms were unavailable before later admitting he simply chose not to use them. This wasn’t an innocent mistake or procedural confusion—this was a trained official making a conscious decision to circumvent election security measures designed to verify voter eligibility.

County Auditor Exposed Violation Days After Election

Hubbard County Auditor Kay Rave discovered the irregularities on November 7, 2024, just two days after the election, when she noticed 11 voters from Badoura Township lacked proper registration documentation. Rave immediately contacted authorities and confirmed to police on November 13 that the required Minnesota Voter Registration Application forms were never completed for these individuals. Her swift action triggered a criminal investigation by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, leading to Scouton’s arrest. When given the opportunity to explain his actions, Scouton declined to provide a statement to investigators, further undermining confidence in his motivations.

The investigation revealed additional troubling details about the breakdown in poll worker oversight. Other election judges at the precinct followed Scouton’s directives without question, with at least one poll worker claiming she was unaware of the registration form requirement despite the mandatory training all judges receive. This pattern suggests either inadequate training enforcement or a culture where head judges can operate without sufficient accountability. The Minnesota Secretary of State’s office, which oversees election procedures statewide, was contacted for comment but provided no response regarding potential systemic vulnerabilities.

Plea Agreement and Limited Accountability

Scouton entered his guilty plea in March 2026 to one felony count of accepting an unregistered vote, with prosecutors dropping a second charge of neglect of duty as part of the plea agreement. He now awaits sentencing scheduled for May 18, 2026. While the guilty plea ensures Scouton will be disqualified from serving in future election roles, the relatively lenient plea deal raises concerns about whether the consequences adequately reflect the seriousness of deliberately subverting election integrity. The 11 illegal votes are unlikely to have changed any election outcomes in the small township, but the principle at stake extends far beyond numerical impact.

Minnesota Election Judge PLEADS GUILTY to Letting Unregistered Voters Cast Ballots in 2024 Election | The Gateway Pundit | by Jim Hᴏft https://t.co/wPeySlFYZX — Mac (@letsrollTRUMP) March 25, 2026

This case underscores persistent vulnerabilities in election administration that continue to erode public confidence. For Americans who have watched endless debates about election security, seeing a trained official admit to deliberately bypassing voter registration safeguards confirms their worst suspicions about procedural enforcement. The incident occurred amid heightened national scrutiny of voting procedures during the 2024 election cycle, yet sources reference “another incident” in Hubbard County that remains unexplained. While authorities frame this as an isolated case, the lack of transparency about related incidents and the minimal accountability through plea bargaining does little to restore trust in the system’s ability to prevent and punish election law violations.

Sources:

Hubbard County man pleads guilty to accepting vote of unregistered voter – CBS Minnesota

MN election judge charged with accepting unregistered vote in Hubbard County – FOX 9

Election judge who allowed 11 unregistered people to vote pleads guilty – Red Lake Nation News

Hubbard County election judge faces felony charges – MPR News