Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell summoned America’s top bank CEOs to an urgent, previously unreported meeting to warn them about a powerful new AI model capable of identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities in critical financial systems—raising alarm that advanced artificial intelligence has become a weapon in the hands of potential adversaries.

Story Snapshot

Bessent and Powell convened CEOs of systemically important banks on short notice at Treasury headquarters on April 7, 2026

Meeting focused on cybersecurity threats from Anthropic’s Mythos AI model, which can identify and exploit vulnerabilities in operating systems and browsers

Anthropic has restricted Mythos distribution to approximately 40 technology and finance firms through “Project Glasswing” while defensive measures are developed

Regulators view AI-enabled cyberattacks as one of the biggest risks facing the financial industry, elevating the threat to systemic priority status

Regulators Sound Alarm on AI-Powered Cyber Threats

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell assembled the chief executives of America’s largest banks at Treasury headquarters in Washington on April 7, 2026, for an emergency briefing on cybersecurity vulnerabilities posed by Anthropic’s advanced AI model, Mythos. The hastily arranged meeting included Jane Fraser of Citigroup, Ted Pick of Morgan Stanley, Brian Moynihan of Bank of America, Charlie Scharf of Wells Fargo, and David Solomon of Goldman Sachs. The short-notice convening signals regulators’ assessment that AI-enabled cyberattacks represent an imminent threat rather than a theoretical concern, demanding urgent defensive action from institutions whose compromise could trigger cascading failures across the global financial system.

Anthropic’s Mythos Model Demonstrates Offensive Capabilities

Anthropic developed Mythos as a more powerful AI system than previous iterations, with documented capabilities to identify and exploit security vulnerabilities in operating systems and browsers. The company engaged in prior discussions with US officials about the model’s offensive and defensive cyber capabilities before its release, demonstrating awareness of the dual-use nature of the technology. Unlike typical AI deployments, Anthropic established “Project Glasswing,” a controlled distribution program limiting access to approximately 40 major technology and finance firms, including Amazon, Apple, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, and Google. This restricted approach reflects the company’s recognition that broader availability could arm malicious actors with sophisticated attack tools before critical systems can be adequately secured.

Financial Sector Faces New Era of Systemic Risk

The emergency meeting elevates AI-enabled cyberattacks to the same priority level as traditional financial risks in regulators’ threat assessments. Systemically important banks now face increased pressure to audit and strengthen cybersecurity infrastructure against AI-assisted attacks that could exploit vulnerabilities at unprecedented speed and scale. The financial sector has long been a prime target for sophisticated cyberattacks, but advanced AI models significantly amplify both the sophistication and potential impact of such threats. For Americans who have watched government bureaucrats downplay emerging threats while claiming expertise, this urgent response raises questions about whether regulators are truly prepared to protect the financial system from technologies they barely understand, or whether this meeting amounts to another performative exercise by officials more concerned with appearing competent than actually solving problems.

Controlled Distribution Buys Time for Defensive Measures

Project Glasswing represents an unprecedented coordination effort between technology companies, financial institutions, and regulators to secure critical systems before broader AI model availability. The 40 firms granted early access are working to identify vulnerabilities and implement defensive measures while Mythos remains under restricted distribution. However, the temporary nature of this containment strategy highlights a fundamental challenge: once AI capabilities become widely available through open-source alternatives or foreign competitors, the current controlled approach becomes obsolete. The meeting occurred as details emerged publicly on April 10, 2026, though Treasury, the Federal Reserve, participating banks, and Anthropic all declined to provide official comments, leaving Americans to wonder what specific threats their financial guardians discussed behind closed doors.

This development signals that the era of AI as merely a productivity tool has ended, replaced by recognition that advanced models constitute potential weapons requiring government oversight and industry coordination. Whether such coordination proves sufficient to protect Americans’ financial security from adversaries wielding similar or superior AI capabilities remains an open question—one that regulators’ silence and banks’ refusal to comment does little to reassure a public increasingly skeptical of elites’ ability to manage technologies they struggle to comprehend.

Sources:

Anthropic’s AI Model Scare Sparks Urgent Bessent, Powell Warning to US Bank CEOs – The Straits Times

Anthropic Model Scare Sparks Urgent Bessent, Powell Warning to Bank CEOs – Moneycontrol

AI Alert: Anthropic’s Mythos Model Sparks Cybersecurity Concerns – Devdiscourse