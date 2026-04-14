35,000 Names EXPOSED—“Start The Hunt”

A Tennessee man’s guilty plea ties domestic white-supremacist violence to an alleged attempt to hand a foreign terrorist group a 35,000-name “hit list,” exposing how extremist threats can cross borders and ideologies.

At a Glance

Regan Darby Prater, 28, pleaded guilty to federal arson and attempting to provide material support to Hezbollah.

Federal prosecutors say he passed personally identifiable information for more than 35,000 people purportedly tied to the Israeli government and wrote, “Start the hunt.”

Investigators say Prater used a napalm-based incendiary device (“sparkler bomb”) to destroy a building at the Highlander Center in Tennessee, causing over $1.2 million in damage.

The attack included an “Iron Guard” symbol linked to 1930s Romanian fascism and seen in the 2019 Christchurch terrorist attack.

What the guilty plea says happened

Federal officials say Regan Darby Prater of Tullahoma, Tennessee, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Knoxville to arson and attempting to provide material support to Hezbollah, which the U.S. has designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization since 1997. Prosecutors describe two core acts: a 2019 attempt to send a large targeting list to someone he believed was connected to Hezbollah, and an arson attack on the Highlander Center in New Market, Tennessee.

Man Pleads Guilty to Firebombing Nonprofit with Napalm Device – ALSO Tried to Hand Hezbollah a Hit List of 35,000 Israelis Saying “Start the Hunt” READ: https://t.co/lmaWLjU0Qz pic.twitter.com/b7EDLyVon7 — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) April 14, 2026

According to the Justice Department, Prater obtained a document containing personally identifiable information for more than 35,000 individuals purportedly affiliated with the Israeli government and provided it to an individual he believed was tied to Hezbollah. Prosecutors say Prater’s message—“Start the hunt”—was part of the attempted handoff. Because “material support” cases can involve information and services, not just money or weapons, the allegation underscores how modern extremist activity can blend propaganda, data, and violence.

The napalm device and the target: a nonprofit with civil-rights history

Investigators say Prater drove from Tullahoma to the Highlander Center and carried out an arson attack that destroyed a building and caused more than $1.2 million in damage. The Justice Department describes the weapon as a “sparkler bomb,” a napalm-based incendiary device. Officials also say Prater spray-painted the “Iron Guard” symbol in the parking lot. Prosecutors state Prater acknowledged committing the arson due to white-supremacist ideology and in response to the center’s faith-based educational priorities and civil-rights associations.

The Highlander Center is described by federal officials as a school for grassroots leaders and social movements, with historic ties to the Civil Rights Movement. That detail matters because it helps explain why the target was symbolic, not random. For the public, the practical takeaway is that ideological criminals often select institutions that represent what they oppose—forcing nonprofits, churches, and civic groups to spend donor dollars on security and rebuilding instead of serving local communities.

Why the “Iron Guard” detail raises broader security questions

Federal authorities say the Iron Guard symbol used at the scene traces to a 1930s Romanian fascist paramilitary associated with the Romanian Nazi Party. The Justice Department also notes the same symbol appeared in the 2019 Christchurch terrorist attack, which occurred just weeks before Prater’s arson. That overlap does not prove operational coordination, but it does show how violent ideologies spread across borders through shared symbolism, online subcultures, and imitation—challenging law enforcement to track radicalization that can be both local and international.

What comes next at sentencing—and what remains unclear

Sentencing is scheduled for September 9 before U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan in Knoxville. Federal officials say Prater faces up to 20 years in prison, along with potential fines, restitution, and supervised release. The Justice Department also highlighted involvement from multiple components—Civil Rights, National Security, and the FBI—signaling the government views the case through both domestic-extremism and counterterror lenses, rather than treating the arson as a standalone property crime.

Key factual gaps remain because the public documents summarized by federal officials do not specify the exact date of the arson, the identity of the person Prater thought was connected to Hezbollah, or how Prater obtained the 35,000-person list. Those missing details limit what can be responsibly concluded beyond the plea itself. Still, the case highlights a sobering reality Americans across the political spectrum increasingly share: extremist violence and national-security threats do not stay in neat categories, and government institutions must prove they can stop real-world attacks, not just debate them.

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Tennessee Man Pleads Guilty to Arson and Attempting to Provide Material Support to a Foreign Terrorist Organization