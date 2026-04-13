Trump ATTACKS American Pope – Unprecedented Feud EXPLODES

President Trump publicly criticized Pope Leo XIV as “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy” in a Truth Social post that has ignited the first major public feud between a sitting U.S. president and America’s first Chicago-born pope.

Story Snapshot

Trump blasted Pope Leo XIV on Truth Social for being “weak on crime” and catering to the “Radical Left” on immigration, Iran war policies, and Venezuela operations

The pope responded without fear, defending his peace advocacy as gospel-rooted duty while rejecting political sparring with the administration

This unprecedented clash occurs amid fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire negotiations and highlights deepening divisions between America First policies and Vatican moral leadership

The confrontation splits American Catholics between supporters of Trump’s strong-on-crime stance and those backing the pope’s anti-war, pro-immigration positions

Trump Launches Unprecedented Attack on American Pope

President Trump unleashed a blistering critique of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday evening via Truth Social, branding the pontiff “WEAK on Crime” and “dreadful for Foreign Policy.” The president accused the Vatican leader of “catering to the Radical Left” on issues including immigration enforcement, the ongoing Iran conflict, COVID-19 church policies, and January’s U.S. operation that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Trump punctuated his criticism by praising the pope’s brother, Louis Prevost, as “all MAGA” and “much better,” while sharing an AI-generated image depicting himself in Jesus-like imagery. The extraordinary public rebuke marks the first such confrontation between a U.S. president and the first pope born on American soil.

Papal Condemnation Triggers Presidential Response

The conflict erupted after Pope Leo XIV held a Saturday prayer vigil at St. Basil’s, where he condemned the “delusion of omnipotence,” “idolatry of self,” and aggressive war rhetoric. Though the pope never named Trump directly, his denunciation came during sensitive U.S.-Iran ceasefire negotiations in Pakistan and clearly targeted American military posturing. The vigil emphasized “no sword, no drone, no vengeance,” promoting dignity and forgiveness over displays of military might. Trump interpreted these remarks as direct criticism of his administration’s approach to foreign policy and domestic security. By Wednesday, Trump doubled down on his position in remarks to reporters, calling the pontiff “very liberal” and defending his administration’s tough-on-crime and America First foreign policy stance.

Vatican Leader Stands Firm Against White House Pressure

Pope Leo XIV pushed back firmly on Monday morning in an NBC interview, declaring “no fear” of the Trump administration while vowing to continue peace advocacy rooted in Christian gospel principles. The pope explicitly rejected engaging in political back-and-forth, stating “I’m not a politician” and expressing hope that Trump would find an “offramp” to end the Iran war. His response emphasized that anti-war positions represent Christian duty rather than political calculation. Vatican observers note the pope has grown increasingly vocal about condemning what he terms the “unjust, unprovoked, immoral, illegal” U.S. military actions in Iran, marking a significant shift in tone. The pontiff’s brother Louis Prevost has become an unlikely figure in the dispute, with Trump citing him as proof that even the pope’s own family questions his positions.

Faith and Politics Collide Amid Deepening Policy Divides

The confrontation exposes fundamental tensions between Trump’s governing philosophy and the Vatican’s moral authority on issues resonating with millions of Americans. Trump’s base views the pope’s immigration stance as enabling lawlessness and his anti-war position as weakness that emboldens America’s enemies during critical ceasefire negotiations. Many conservatives question why an American-born pope appears to criticize U.S. sovereignty and security measures more harshly than adversarial regimes. The dispute also revives concerns about unelected global figures—whether international bureaucrats or religious leaders—attempting to influence American policy decisions that elected representatives should control. This dynamic reinforces frustrations among citizens who believe elites in positions of power, whether in Washington or the Vatican, remain disconnected from the security and economic concerns of ordinary Americans facing rising crime and global instability.

President Trump TORCHES “Weak-on-Crime” Pope Leo XIV in Epic Takedown — Calls Out Vatican’s Radical Leftist Turn READ: https://t.co/Lk6B3RvfOU pic.twitter.com/yKxs0JysxD — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) April 13, 2026

The feud carries significant implications for U.S. Catholic voters, who now face a stark choice between a president promising law and order versus a spiritual leader advocating for peace and open borders. Short-term, the clash may influence how the fragile Iran ceasefire is perceived domestically and internationally. Long-term consequences could include strained U.S.-Vatican diplomatic relations and shifts in Catholic political alignment, particularly if the pope’s criticism of American military action gains traction among war-weary citizens on both left and right who question endless foreign interventions. The controversy underscores a broader reality that transcends traditional partisan divides: growing numbers of Americans across the political spectrum believe government leaders prioritize their own power and ideological agendas over practical solutions to crime, immigration chaos, and foreign policy challenges that directly impact citizens’ daily lives and national security.

Sources:

Trump unleashes tirade against ‘weak,’ ‘terrible’ Pope Leo – Axios