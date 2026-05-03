Fauci’s Alleged Lie – DOJ’s Clock Ticking Fast

Sen. Rand Paul is betting that a ticking legal clock—and a clouded Biden-era pardon—could finally force the Justice Department to answer whether Anthony Fauci misled Congress about U.S.-funded high-risk virus research tied to Wuhan.

Quick Take

Rand Paul has repeatedly urged DOJ to charge Dr. Anthony Fauci for allegedly lying to Congress about NIH-linked funding connected to gain-of-function-style work at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The “one week left” warning is not clearly verified in the available reporting; it appears connected to speculation about statutes of limitations and renewed attention to Fauci’s pardon process.

Fauci and NIH have argued the research in question did not meet the government’s formal “gain-of-function” threshold under the P3CO framework.

FOIA-released emails involving Fauci adviser David Morens and claims of record-deletion have fueled Republican oversight demands and deepened public distrust.

Rand Paul’s referral effort meets a familiar Washington wall

Sen. Rand Paul, now chairing Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, has renewed calls for the Department of Justice to prosecute former NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci for allegedly lying during a 2021 Senate exchange about whether U.S. taxpayer money supported gain-of-function research in Wuhan. Paul first made a formal criminal referral in 2023 and has kept the issue alive through 2025 and into 2026 as Republican investigators revisit COVID-era decisions and accountability.

Paul’s latest messaging frames the moment as urgent, suggesting DOJ has only a narrow window to act. The problem: the specific “one week” deadline is not corroborated in the provided research and appears to be an unverified claim—possibly tied to legal timing arguments around statutes of limitations or procedural questions about clemency. As of the latest available updates in this research set, DOJ has not announced charges, and no court ruling has validated Paul’s timeline.

The real fight: what counts as “gain-of-function” and what Fauci denied

The factual dispute hinges on definitions. Paul has argued that NIH-backed work funneled through EcoHealth Alliance supported research that increased viral transmissibility or risk—meeting common-sense descriptions of gain-of-function. Fauci has repeatedly denied that NIH funded gain-of-function at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, pointing to a narrower government framework for “enhanced potential pandemic pathogen” research and asserting the work didn’t qualify under that standard.

Public reporting and government documents show NIH awarded EcoHealth Alliance roughly $3.7 million between 2014 and 2019, with about $600,000 sub-awarded to the Wuhan lab for bat coronavirus studies. A 2015 paper referenced in coverage described chimeric virus experiments that heightened concerns about whether U.S. oversight was sufficient and whether the U.S. moratorium on certain gain-of-function projects (paused from 2014 to 2017) was being effectively respected in spirit as well as letter.

Record-deletion allegations deepen concerns about transparency

Beyond the definitional debate, investigators have focused on transparency and document handling. House Oversight materials and Senate releases highlight FOIA-released communications involving Fauci adviser David Morens, including messages interpreted by Republicans as suggesting records should be deleted and that outside parties received favorable treatment. In 2025, Paul said he uncovered new evidence related to deleted official records and called Fauci to testify before HSGAC about what was kept, what was destroyed, and who directed it.

Fauci, for his part, has continued denying wrongdoing and disputed the premise that he lied to Congress. A key limitation in the public record, as presented here, is that the allegations about perjury and record destruction have not been tested through a completed criminal prosecution or adjudicated findings of fact in court. Still, the volume of oversight activity—and the recurring appearance of “delete this” style language—keeps the story potent for voters who believe government agencies protect insiders.

The pardon question: accountability versus institutional self-protection

The newest accelerant is a claim highlighted in Paul’s statements: reporting that Fauci’s pardon was executed using an autopen by Biden staff without clear documentation of direct presidential sign-off. Paul argues that if a pardon was not properly authorized, DOJ should proceed with prosecution. The research provided does not include an adjudication of the autopen question, and the legal status of such a pardon—if challenged—would likely turn on specific facts about intent and authorization.

Sen. Rand Paul Calls Out DOJ — Warns Agency Has Only ONE WEEK LEFT to Charge Fauci For Lying to Congress About Gain-of-Function https://t.co/7ybGoq0Ssc #gatewaypundit via @gatewaypundit — Michael Hayes (@michael571062) May 5, 2026

Politically, this episode lands in the same place as many high-profile Washington fights: ordinary Americans see one set of rules for connected officials and another for everyone else. Conservatives view the dispute as a test of limited government and equal justice—whether powerful bureaucrats can evade consequences behind technical definitions and process shields. Liberals tend to see the ongoing referrals as politicized retaliation over pandemic policy. What’s objectively clear is that unresolved questions around funding, oversight, and record-keeping continue eroding trust.

Sources:

Sen. Rand Paul’s dustup with Fauci raises question: What is gain-of-function research?

Senator Rand Paul Re-Refers Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Department of Justice

Hearing Wrap Up: Dr. Fauci Held Publicly Accountable by Select Subcommittee

Chairman Rand Paul Uncovers New Evidence of Fauci Deleting Official Records, Calls Him to Testify Before HSGAC