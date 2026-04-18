After more than a decade of broken promises and establishment resistance, the last American troops have finally departed Syria, ending a military intervention that many saw as another costly “forever war” serving elite interests rather than national security.

Story Highlights

All U.S. military forces withdrew from Syria on April 16, 2026, ending a decade-long presence that began in 2014

President Trump fulfilled his 2018 withdrawal promise despite fierce opposition from Washington’s foreign policy establishment

The final Qasrok base was handed over to the Syrian army following the collapse of the Kurdish alliance

Withdrawal occurred under optimal conditions with minimal violence and cooperation from a stable Syrian government

Trump Delivers on Decade-Old Promise

President Donald Trump completed the full withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Syria on April 16, 2026, when the final American troops evacuated the Qasrok base in Hasakah and transferred control to the Syrian army. The departure marks the culmination of an eight-year effort that began with Trump’s initial withdrawal order in December 2018, which was met with fierce resistance from defense hawks and establishment figures who advocated for perpetual military presence. No permanent U.S. bases remain on Syrian soil, though advisory support may continue from outside the country.

Strategic Bases Transferred to Syrian Control

U.S. Central Command executed an orderly departure from key military installations throughout early 2026. On February 12, American forces completed their exit from the al-Tanf Garrison, a strategically significant base near the Iraqi and Jordanian borders that had served as a critical outpost in eastern Syria. Days earlier, troops had departed the al-Shaddadi base. The withdrawal sequence concluded two months later with the Qasrok evacuation, transferring all facilities to Syrian government control rather than leaving them vulnerable to hostile forces or creating a power vacuum.

Kurdish Alliance Collapses Amid Regional Shifts

The U.S. withdrawal occurred following the dissolution of Washington’s partnership with Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which had been the primary American ally against ISIS since 2014. Negotiations between Kurdish forces and the Syrian government broke down in January 2026, prompting a Syrian army offensive that forced Kurdish submission to Damascus. This realignment fundamentally altered the regional dynamics that had sustained the U.S. presence. American forces evacuated ISIS prisoners from Kurdish custody to Iraq before departing, addressing concerns about detainee security amid the changing power structure in northeastern Syria.

End of Forever War Frees Resources

The complete withdrawal signals a shift in U.S. Middle East policy toward ending costly interventions that many Americans across the political spectrum view as benefiting defense contractors and foreign policy elites rather than ordinary citizens. The mission that began in September 2014 against ISIS evolved into an open-ended presence that peaked at 2,500 troops by 2018. Despite partial drawdowns to approximately 600 troops by 2019 and further reductions through 2025, establishment figures consistently resisted full departure. The withdrawal liberates military resources and personnel while reducing expenditures that critics argue contributed to fiscal mismanagement and inflation affecting everyday Americans.

The Syrian government’s stability and cooperation enabled the withdrawal under what analysts describe as the best possible circumstances, with minimal violence and orderly transitions. Counter-ISIS operations may continue through advisory roles based outside Syria, potentially from Iraq, without maintaining permanent bases or large troop deployments. This approach reflects growing public frustration with government officials who seemed more concerned with preserving bureaucratic interests and military contracts than addressing the economic struggles facing millions of citizens unable to achieve the American Dream through hard work and determination.

Sources:

US Troops Finally Leave Syria – Defense Priorities

US Troops Finally Leave Syria – The Spectator

The U.S. Military Has Finally Left Syria – Reason

United States Intervention in Syria – Wikipedia

Syria Says It Has Taken Control of Military Sites – Ground News