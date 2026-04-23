Germany’s recent approval of new gas-fired power plants reveals the strategic folly of abandoning energy independence—exactly what President Trump warned European leaders about years ago.

Story Highlights

Germany approves 12 GW of new gas plants after energy crisis exposed Russian dependence

Trump’s 2018 NATO warnings about Nord Stream 2 vulnerability proved prophetic

U.S. now supplies 45% of EU’s LNG, validating America First energy strategy

German officials prioritize “supply security” over green ideology following coal phase-out

Trump’s Prescient NATO Warning Vindicated

President Trump’s 2018 criticism of Germany’s energy dependence on Russia has proven remarkably accurate. At NATO summits, Trump warned Chancellor Merkel that Nord Stream 2 made Germany “totally controlled by Russia” and vulnerable to energy blackmail. German officials initially dismissed these concerns, prioritizing their Energiewende green transition over energy security. The 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine exposed this strategic miscalculation when Moscow weaponized gas supplies.

Following Russia’s gas cutoffs, Germany scrambled to secure alternative supplies, ultimately turning to American LNG exports. The U.S. now provides 45% of European Union LNG imports, transforming America from energy importer to global energy superpower. This shift validates Trump’s vision of American energy dominance while highlighting the dangers of relying on authoritarian regimes for critical resources.

Germany Abandons Green Ideology for Energy Reality

Germany’s Economy Ministry recently announced EU approval for 12 gigawatts of controllable capacity through new gas-fired power plants, scheduled to come online by 2031. Economy Minister Katherina Reiche stated these plants would provide “secure electricity supply” and protect industrial competitiveness. This represents a stark departure from Germany’s previous renewable-heavy strategy that left the nation vulnerable to supply disruptions when wind and solar production fluctuated.

The German Energy Association welcomed the decision as “absolutely necessary” after three years of energy uncertainty. Industry leaders recognize that manufacturing sectors like chemicals and steel require reliable baseload power that intermittent renewables cannot guarantee. This pragmatic shift prioritizes economic stability over environmental virtue signaling, acknowledging the real-world consequences of idealistic energy policies.

American Energy Leadership Reshapes European Strategy

Germany’s pivot toward gas infrastructure coincides with renewed American energy dominance under President Trump’s leadership. The administration’s strategic moves in Venezuela and focus on LNG exports have strengthened America’s position as Europe’s preferred energy supplier. This development reduces European dependence on hostile nations while creating economic opportunities for American energy producers and workers.

The timing proves particularly significant as Germany phases out coal plants by 2038, requiring reliable backup power for renewable sources. Rather than pursuing additional nuclear capacity or domestic fossil fuel production, Germany chose to rely on imported American LNG through these hydrogen-ready facilities. This arrangement benefits American energy independence while demonstrating how sound energy policies create global influence and economic leverage.

Critics within Germany argue these gas plants risk missing cost-effective alternatives, but industry experts recognize the necessity of reliable power generation. The plants include provisions for hydrogen conversion by 2045, allowing Germany to maintain flexibility while ensuring immediate energy security. This compromise reflects the painful lessons learned from years of energy policy driven by ideology rather than strategic necessity.

Sources:

Germany says new gas power plants will be online 2031 following EU deal

Venezuela Oil and US Energy Dominance: Implications for German Policy