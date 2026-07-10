Two Dead, Two-Hour Pursuit—Then This

A double-murder suspect appeared in a suicide-prevention gown as a judge locked him down on multimillion-dollar bail, stoking fears about rising violent crime and a justice system stretched thin.

Story Snapshot

Police say two people were shot dead; the suspect was caught after a two-hour chase [1] .

. A judge set bail at about $3.1 million as prosecutors prepare charges [2] .

. Family members describe a two-year abusive relationship tied to the case [2] .

. Police have not released a motive; key facts remain under investigation [6].

What Police And Reporters Say Happened

Pomona Police reported two people, Veronica Lopez, 24, and Richard Brady, 48, were found dead with gunshot wounds at an apartment on June 18. Local outlets said investigators identified 48-year-old Robert Galtman as the suspect that same day. Police responded to a shots-fired call and began searching for a black Kia sedan linked to the attack. The case sparked fast coordination across agencies as officers moved to stop a suspected killer before more harm could follow [1].

California Highway Patrol officers located the sedan and attempted a stop. The driver fled, and a multi-county pursuit stretched for roughly two hours through Los Angeles and Kern counties. Officers ended the chase with a spike strip and a precision intervention maneuver. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident and returned to Pomona for booking. Booking records listed bail around $3.1 million while prosecutors moved toward formal charges tied to the double homicide [1].

What We Know, What We Do Not

Local reports said investigators tied Galtman to the scene through vehicle information and other leads during the same day’s manhunt. The family of Veronica Lopez told reporters she suffered abuse for two years, which suggests a domestic violence pattern, though police have not released a motive. Officials also have not detailed how the suspect knew Richard Brady, raising questions about whether Brady was a direct target or a neighbor who tried to help [2].

Police have not publicly shared ballistics, a recovered weapon, or full forensic links that prove who fired the shots. Reporters noted that detectives are still working the case. That does not clear the suspect; it simply means the public record is not complete. Courts often hold back details to protect the investigation and the rights of the accused, who is innocent until proven guilty. Prosecutors will need clear forensic evidence to secure a conviction at trial [6].

The Courtroom Moment And Public Pressure

Video from local media showed the suspect’s first court appearance in a suicide-prevention gown. A judge either revoked bail or set it at about $3.1 million after reviewing the alleged facts and the public safety risk. That decision shows how seriously the court views the case. Families demanded justice outside the courthouse. Their grief is real and powerful, and it adds pressure on prosecutors to move fast and avoid errors that could risk an appeal later [2].

A high-speed pursuit of Pomona double murder suspect Robert Galtman ended safely in the Antelope Valley after CHP units used spike strips and a PIT maneuver. https://t.co/0w7XSBZGaF — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) June 20, 2026

Media reports that call the suspect “the shooter” can shape public opinion before a jury hears evidence. That framing can make a fair trial harder, even when reporters cite police. Care is needed to stick to what investigators have confirmed. Police say they have a suspect in custody after a chase, and two people are dead from gunshot wounds. The why and the exact proof chain will emerge in court, not on social media or in rumor [1].

Why This Case Hits A Nerve For Families And Conservatives

Domestic violence cases often escalate into deadly acts, and bystanders can get pulled in. California families see these tragedies and ask simple, urgent questions. Why was help not faster? Why are repeat abusers on the street? Secure borders and tough-on-crime policies matter when violent offenders roam free. Strong policing, steady courts, and real sentencing keep communities safe. That is not politics; it is common sense and it saves lives when danger erupts at home [2].

What To Watch Next

Watch for a formal charge filing that lists counts and any special allegations. Look for a ballistics match between a recovered firearm and bullets from the scene. Expect witness statements from neighbors and possible digital evidence such as texts or calls that show threats or intent. These steps build the backbone of a murder case. Until then, the record is partial. The Constitution demands proof beyond a reasonable doubt, even when emotions run high [6].

Bottom Line For Readers

Police say two people were killed, a suspect fled, and officers caught him after a long chase. A judge set tight bail controls while prosecutors prepare charges. A grieving family says there was abuse, which points to a familiar pattern of violence at home. Motive is still unknown in public filings, and the full forensic trail is pending. Justice must be both swift and sure, with facts tested in court, not tried by headlines [1].

Sources:

[1] Web – Shooter accused of gunning down pro skateboarder ex-girlfriend is …

[2] Web – Pomona double murder suspect arrested after 2-hour, multi-county …

[6] Web – DOUBLE HOMICIDE SUSPECT PURSUIT FROM POMONA CA …

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