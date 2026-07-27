DSA Calls for Major Constitutional Changes

The Democratic Socialists of America now openly backs abolishing prisons, the Senate, the Supreme Court, and even the presidency — and says they are serious about reshaping the entire American system from the ground up.

Story Snapshot

DSA’s official platform calls to abolish the Senate and scrap the Electoral College

The group wants to replace the presidency and Supreme Court with bodies controlled by Congress

The platform embraces “decarceration and eventual abolition” of prisons and the wider carceral state

DSA leaders publicly confirm these goals and insist they are not “extreme”

DSA Puts Abolishing Core Institutions In Writing

The Democratic Socialists of America is no longer hinting around the edges of reform. The group’s written platform calls for a complete overhaul of America’s political structure. It demands abolishing the United States Senate and the Electoral College as steps toward ending what it calls “minority rule.” That is not a fringe blog post or a stray quote. It appears in the movement’s core program, the document they present as their roadmap for the country.

The same platform goes further on the balance of power in Washington. It calls to “replace the President and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary chosen by and subordinate to Congress,” shifting the nation toward a parliamentary style system. In plain English, the office President Trump holds today would disappear. The Supreme Court would lose its independence. A single elected legislature would dominate both lawmaking and the top branches that enforce and interpret those laws.

Abolishing Prisons And The Carceral State

On crime and punishment, the Democratic Socialists of America platform does not talk about tweaking sentencing or adding rehab programs. It talks about “decarceration and eventual abolition of the carceral state,” including freeing “all people from involuntary confinement” and ending funding for prison expansion. The group backs closing local jails, ending pre-trial detention, civil commitment, and imprisonment for parole violations, and stopping new prison construction. This is a blueprint for unwinding the prison system itself, not just cutting it back.

The platform also calls to “redirect funding to public services as steps towards fully abolishing the police and prison system.” Supporters argue this would replace punishment with social programs and treat addiction and mental illness as health issues instead of crimes. For many Americans, especially conservatives who see prison as a necessary protection from violent offenders, this raises obvious questions. How would communities stay safe if prison and policing powers are not just reduced but eventually removed?

DSA Leaders Confirm The Agenda On National Television

Some politicians walk back their platforms when cameras turn on. Democratic Socialists of America leaders have done the opposite. Co-chair Megan Romer told a Fox News host that the organization’s agenda includes abolishing the Senate, the presidency, the Supreme Court, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, national borders, and prisons, while defunding the Pentagon. When pressed, she agreed that abolishing prisons is part of a long-term vision and that most large corporations should be under public or government ownership.

Another Democratic Socialists of America co-chair defended abolishing the Senate as “not extreme,” arguing the chamber is “fundamentally undemocratic” and that eliminating it would make government more representative of the population. These are not off-the-cuff gaffes. They match the written platform’s calls to end the Senate and move to a parliamentary style system with one dominant legislature. For critics, this open embrace confirms that the goal is not reform within the Constitution, but a new constitutional order entirely.

What This Clash Reveals About America’s Future

The platform’s section on “Deepening and Strengthening Democracy” calls for a second constitutional convention to write “the founding documents of a new socialist democracy.” That convention would pursue abolishing the Senate, breaking the current Supreme Court majority by adding seats, and weakening judicial review, all while replacing the presidency with a congressional executive. From a conservative, common-sense view, this reads less like fixing flaws and more like pulling out the load-bearing walls of the American system.

Common Denominator is CUBA.

Her politics shifted further left after church trips to Cuba and frustration with local party responses to the 2016 election. Who is dsa co chair :The national co-chairs of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are Megan Romer and Ashik Siddique.… — HB1961 (@hakkibolukoglu) July 27, 2026

Supporters frame these ideas as ending minority rule, white supremacy, and an unjust carceral state. They say small, rural states hold too much power and prisons hurt Black and Latino communities the most. But the tradeoffs are stark. Abolishing checks and balances means trusting one political majority with almost total control. Abolishing prisons and police power means betting public safety on social programs alone. That vision may fit a socialist democracy, but it collides head-on with the founding wisdom that power must be limited and crime must be punished to protect the innocent.

Sources:

zerohedge.com, washingtontimes.com, youtube.com, city-journal.org, convention2021.dsausa.org, program.dsausa.org, precariousstate.com, facebook.com, kotaradio.com, wsj.com

© conservativefreepress.com 2026. All rights reserved.