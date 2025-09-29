Unbelievable Gender Gap — Southern Cities Lag Behind

Where you live can significantly impact your life, especially if you’re a woman.

Story Snapshot

Location affects women’s economic and social well-being.

Columbia, Maryland, ranks as the best city for women.

Southern U.S. cities tend to rank poorly for women’s quality of life.

Local policies play a crucial role in women’s ability to thrive.

Impact of Location on Women’s Lives

Your zip code might be more telling than your horoscope, particularly if you’re a woman. A recent WalletHub study ranked 182 U.S. cities to assess where women can best live, work, and thrive. The study took into account economic and social well-being, including median earnings, unemployment rates, and job security, alongside healthcare and safety factors like access to abortion and quality of women’s hospitals.

Women face unique challenges that vary significantly by location. For instance, the gender pay gap, which unfortunately widens with age, can be exacerbated by a city’s economic landscape. Cities that rank highly offer higher wages adjusted for cost of living, superior healthcare, and lower poverty rates among women.

Top-Ranked Cities for Women

Columbia, Maryland, tops the list with the highest median wage for women at $61,778 and a low poverty rate of 8.2%. The city boasts an unemployment rate for women just over 4% and nearly a quarter of businesses are woman-owned. Columbia also has the 10th-best life expectancy for birthing women, making it a prime location for female prosperity.

Seattle follows closely, with a high percentage of women-owned businesses and a median salary of $47,792. Only 3.5% of women in Seattle are uninsured, and the city reports low crime and suicide rates. Overland Park, Kansas, rounds out the top three, showing strong economic and social indicators with only 3.6% unemployment among women.

Challenges in the Southern U.S.

Conversely, the study highlights the struggles faced by women in many Southern cities. Baton Rouge, Montgomery, Gulfport, and Fort Smith are among the bottom ten. Jackson, Mississippi, ranks the worst, with poor scores in both economic and healthcare metrics. These cities exhibit larger healthcare gaps and fewer opportunities for well-paying jobs.

Local policies significantly influence these disparities. According to analysts, dismantling DEI programs can adversely affect gender equity in the workplace. Cecilia Rio, an associate professor at Towson University, emphasizes the importance of institutional resources like STEM training in advancing women’s professional opportunities.

Role of Policy in Women’s Success

Government policies can either pave the way for women’s success or reinforce barriers. The legacy of social movements from the ’60s and ’70s, which fought against discrimination and glass ceilings, remains relevant today. Affirmative action, for instance, has historically benefited women by opening doors in male-dominated fields.

Yet, as some political figures critique “wokeness,” it’s crucial to recognize the benefits these policies have historically provided. The ongoing dialogue around gender equity underscores the need for informed policy-making to foster environments where women can thrive.

