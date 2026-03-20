Los Angeles’ reckless minimum wage hike for hotel workers to $30/hour by 2028 is sparking an economic disaster, with businesses warning of job losses and stalled growth just as President Trump’s pro-business policies promise national recovery.

Story Highlights

LA City Council approved “Olympic Wage” ordinance, forcing hotels with 60+ rooms to pay $22.50/hour now, rising to $30 by 2028, despite industry pleas.

Opponents’ referendum failed, putting the policy in effect September 8, 2025, amid tourism slumps and inflation.

Hotel leaders predict “economic tsunami,” project delays, and higher rates hurting American families and small businesses.

Unions celebrate, but critics fear reduced hours and unemployment, echoing failed leftist experiments nationwide.

Impacts pending city reports, as Trump’s America First agenda contrasts sharply with California overreach.

Ordinance Approval and Rapid Escalation

On May 14, 2025, the LA City Council voted 12-3 to pass Ordinance No. 188610, mandating hotel and airport workers’ wages start at $22.50 per hour in July 2025, increasing annually to $25 in 2026, $27.50 in 2027, and $30 by July 2028. Mayor Karen Bass signed it on May 27. The policy also requires $8.35 hourly health benefits by January 2026. Tied to events like the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics, proponents claimed it would boost local spending by $1.2 billion. This ignores fiscal realities small hotel owners face daily.

Industry Backlash and Failed Referendum

Opponents, including the LA Alliance for a Tourism, Jobs and Progress, filed a referendum petition on June 27, 2025, temporarily suspending enforcement. The City Clerk ruled it insufficient on September 8, 2025, activating the $22.50 wage for hotels with 60+ rooms. Groups like the American Hotel & Lodging Association and Asian American Hotel Owners Association mobilized, representing over 1,000 LA properties. Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez opposed, warning of job losses in a fragile post-pandemic economy strained by wildfires and visitor drops.

Expert Warnings of Economic Fallout

AHLA CEO Rosanna Maietta labeled it an “economic tsunami” for LA’s recovering hospitality sector. AAHOA’s Laura Lee Blake highlighted strains on small owners amid soaring inflation and insurance costs. California Hotel Association’s Lynn Mohrfeld noted expenses outpacing revenues. Developers halted projects like Hilton expansions, risking hotel shortages for 2028 Olympics. Legal expert Lara Shortz from Michelman & Robinson flagged wage compression, where mid-level staff demand raises, potentially leading to hour cuts or layoffs.

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Stakeholder Clashes and Broader Ramifications

Unite Here Local 11 drove the push for living wages amid LA’s high costs, but industry groups prioritize profits and warn of closures, higher guest rates, and tourism spillover losses to restaurants and retail. Short-term budget strains hit hardest now, with long-term $30 wages post-2029. City mandates impact reports every six months, yet no mass closures reported yet. This union-favored policy contrasts Trump’s limited-government wins, exposing California Democrats’ overspending and anti-business bias frustrating working Americans.

Current Status and National Contrast

As of late 2025, the ordinance enforces annual hikes, with hotels adjusting HR and budgets. Compliance reminders from firms like Jackson Lewis and Vensure urge preparation. Future ballot fights loom, per LA Times. While LA experiments with government overreach, President Trump’s 2026 agenda unleashes energy dominance and cuts red tape, proving free markets deliver jobs without mandates. Conservatives see this as another leftist failure eroding economic liberty.

Sources:

City of Los Angeles Hotel Workers Minimum Wage Increase Put on Hold

LA City Council Votes 12-3 to Give Hotel, Airport Workers $30/Hour Minimum Wage by 2028

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