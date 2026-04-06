13 Rounds FIRED at Councilman’s Home—Chilling Message Left

An Indianapolis city councilman became the target of political violence when an unknown assailant fired 13 rounds at his home and left a threatening message opposing a controversial data center project, marking a dangerous escalation in local political disputes that should alarm Americans across the political spectrum.

Story Snapshot

Ron Gibson, a third-term Indianapolis City-County Councilor, had his home targeted with 13 gunshots around 12:45 a.m. Monday morning

The shooter left a note in a plastic bag reading “NO DATA CENTERS” on Gibson’s doorstep, connecting the attack to his recent support for a controversial development project

The FBI has joined local police in investigating the targeted shooting, treating it as an isolated but deliberate act of political intimidation

The attack occurred days after Gibson advocated for rezoning approval of a Metrobloks LLC data center project in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood, sparking community opposition

Political Violence Targets Elected Official Over Development Vote

Ron Gibson, serving his third term on the Indianapolis City-County Council, discovered more than a dozen bullet holes in his front door Monday morning after someone opened fire on his residence between 12:45 a.m. and 12:50 a.m. The shooter left behind an explicit political message in a zip-closed bag reading “NO DATA CENTERS,” directly referencing Gibson’s recent advocacy for a controversial data center development in his district. No injuries were reported despite the volume of gunfire, but the incident represents a concerning escalation from political disagreement to violent intimidation of an elected representative.

Controversy Over Metrobloks Data Center Project Preceded Attack

Days before the shooting, Gibson attended a Metropolitan Development Commission meeting to support rezoning 2505 North Sherman Drive for a Metrobloks LLC data center and business office project in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood. The rezoning proposal received official approval, triggering organized opposition from neighborhood groups who mobilized against the development. The community group Protect Martindale-Brightwood had emerged as a vocal opponent of the project, though the organization immediately condemned the violence and explicitly denied any involvement in the attack. The incident highlights how local development decisions can generate intense community divisions.

Federal Investigation Underscores Severity of Political Intimidation

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI are jointly investigating the shooting, classifying it as a targeted and isolated incident. Federal involvement elevates the case beyond a standard local crime, suggesting investigators are examining potential interstate implications or federal offenses related to the political nature of the attack. Council President Maggie Lewis addressed the incident during Monday night’s city-county council meeting, acknowledging the gravity of violence directed at an elected official. The investigation remains active with no arrests reported, leaving the perpetrator’s identity unknown and Gibson’s safety potentially at continued risk.

Attack Reveals Dangerous Breakdown in Democratic Discourse

The shooting exemplifies a troubling trend where political disagreements escalate beyond civil debate into criminal violence. While legitimate concerns exist on both sides of development projects—supporters emphasize economic growth and job creation while opponents cite quality-of-life impacts and community character preservation—resorting to violence undermines the democratic process that allows citizens to influence government decisions through legal channels. Metrobloks called the violence “unacceptable,” recognizing that such attacks threaten not only individual safety but the broader principle that elected officials should represent constituents without fear of physical retaliation. This incident should concern Americans across the political spectrum who recognize that violence against elected officials, regardless of policy disagreements, represents an assault on representative government itself.

The investigation’s outcome will likely influence how the community processes this violence and whether the data center project moves forward. Gibson now faces the dual challenge of continuing his official duties while ensuring his personal security, a reality no elected official should confront for performing their legislative responsibilities. The incident may also prompt Indianapolis officials to reassess security protocols for council members and examine whether heightened polarization around development issues requires additional safeguards. For now, the message left at Gibson’s bullet-riddled door stands as a stark reminder that when political discourse deteriorates into intimidation and violence, everyone loses—regardless of where they stand on the underlying policy debate.

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Shots fired at home of Ron Gibson, Indianapolis city-county councilor; note reading ‘no data centers’ left on doorstep

Indianapolis councilman says someone fired shots at his home and left a “no data centers” note

Indy City-County Councilor Ron Gibson’s home targeted in shooting