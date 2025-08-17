In a stunning turn of events, former Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler admits to being “completely wrong” about the COVID-19 lab leak theory, igniting debates over media accountability.

Story Overview

Glenn Kessler retracts his 2020 stance on the COVID-19 lab leak theory.

Media accountability and transparency are under scrutiny.

The theory now gains credibility from U.S. agencies.

Kessler calls for the return of ombudsmen in newsrooms.

Media Missteps and Accountability

In August 2025, Glenn Kessler, a former fact-checker at the Washington Post, publicly admitted his significant error in judgment regarding the COVID-19 lab leak theory. Kessler had initially dismissed the theory as doubtful back in 2020, aligning with the mainstream scientific consensus at the time. However, this stance has become a focal point in discussions about media accountability, especially as new evidence from U.S. agencies supports the plausibility of a lab leak.

His admission highlights a broader issue within media outlets, where premature conclusions can lead to misinformation. Kessler’s statement acknowledging his error reflects a critical need for introspection and reform within journalistic practices, emphasizing the importance of maintaining editorial checks and balances to ensure accurate reporting.

The Evolution of the Lab Leak Theory

The COVID-19 lab leak theory was initially dismissed by many experts and media outlets as a conspiracy theory lacking concrete evidence. However, over time, new assessments from the FBI and Department of Energy have lent credence to the theory, suggesting it as the most likely origin of the virus. This shift in narrative demonstrates the complexities of evolving scientific understanding and the challenges of fact-checking in rapidly changing environments.

Such developments underscore the need for media organizations to remain open to emerging evidence and ensure that their reporting adapts to new information without political bias. The case of Glenn Kessler serves as a cautionary tale for journalists to approach such topics with humility and adaptability.

Calls for Media Reform and Transparency

In response to his public admission, Kessler has advocated for reinstating ombudsmen in newsrooms. These independent figures would play a critical role in improving accountability and transparency within media organizations. By bridging the gap between newsrooms and the public, ombudsmen could help restore trust in media institutions, which has been eroded by incidents like the mishandling of the lab leak theory.

Former Washington Post Fact Checker Acknowledges Piece He Was 'Completely Wrong About' https://t.co/lxGBhq0uNF — European American 🇺🇸 ✝️ (@Veritas86511) August 18, 2025

The Kessler incident has sparked renewed debates about the role and structure of fact-checking. As the lab leak theory gains more acceptance, media outlets are being urged to diversify their news feeds and reevaluate their approaches to emerging scientific controversies. These discussions are crucial in ensuring that journalism maintains its credibility and fulfills its role as a reliable source of information for the public.

Sources:

Ex-WaPo Fact Checker Glenn Kessler Admits He Was ‘Completely Wrong’ to Dismiss COVID Lab Leak Theory

Former Washington Post Fact Checker Admits He ‘Screwed Up’ COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory

Former Washington Post Writer: COVID Lab Leak Fact-Check Is an ‘Infinite Regret’