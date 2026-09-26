Wrestling World Stunned by Sudden Death

Benjamin Satterley, the British wrestler known to fans as PAC, died at age 40 less than a day after his last match in the ring.

Quick Take

AEW announced the death of Benjamin Satterley, known as PAC, on September 28.

Satterley wrestled at AEW All Out in Chicago less than 24 hours before he died, losing to Andrade El Idolo.

Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, he started wrestling in 2004 and joined AEW in 2019.

Fans and fellow wrestlers flooded social media with tributes soon after the news broke.

AEW Confirms The Death Of A Longtime Star

All Elite Wrestling posted a statement announcing that Benjamin Satterley, known by his ring name PAC, had died. The company called him a native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, and noted he began wrestling in 2004 before signing with AEW in 2019. The announcement came as a shock to fans who had just watched him compete days earlier.

Satterley wrestled under several names during his two-decade career, including Neville and Adrian Neville during his run in WWE. He later returned to his PAC name after leaving that company in 2018 and rebuilt his career in Dragon Gate and then AEW, where he became a fixture of the roster’s cruiserweight and high-flying style.

His Final Match Came Just Hours Before The News

Satterley’s last match happened at AEW All Out on September 26 at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. He lost to Andrade El Idolo in a bid for the AEW National Championship, a match that ran nearly 19 minutes. Reporting on his death noted the match had happened less than 24 hours before his passing was made public.

That timing struck fans hard. Wrestlers perform physically demanding matches on tight schedules, often traveling and competing again within days. Satterley’s death, arriving so soon after a nationally televised bout, underscored how quickly tragedy can follow a performer who appeared healthy and active on camera.

A Career Built On Speed, Risk And Reinvention

Satterley made his name with an aerial, fast-paced wrestling style that set him apart early in his career. He held championship gold in Dragon Gate, including the Open the Dream Gate title, before WWE brought him in and turned him into Neville, a top cruiserweight star. When that run ended in 2018, he returned to his roots as PAC and later became one of AEW’s steady veteran presences.

Wrestling deaths at a young age are not new, but each one reopens hard questions about the physical toll of the business. Andy “The Butcher” Williams died at 48 after collapsing during a match earlier this year, with medics describing symptoms consistent with a cardiac event before an official cause was confirmed. Hulk Hogan’s death last year was also reported quickly, with a full cause of death released only after a police investigation concluded.

Those cases show a familiar pattern in this corner of sports media. A promotion or family confirms a death first, and full medical details often follow later. That is simply how these situations tend to unfold, not a reason to doubt what has already been confirmed about Satterley’s passing.

Tributes Pour In From Wrestling’s Biggest Names

Wrestlers, commentators and fans reacted within hours of AEW’s announcement, sharing memories of Satterley’s ring work and his reputation backstage. Many pointed to his longevity, noting he had wrestled across three continents and multiple promotions over more than 20 years. The outpouring reflected how deeply respected he was among peers who worked alongside him in Dragon Gate, WWE and AEW alike.

💔 WRESTLING WORLD IN SHOCK AEW star PAC (Benjamin Satterley) has died at just 40. Known to WWE fans as Neville, he built a global career with his explosive high-flying style and unforgettable matches. He competed at AEW All Out just one day before his death. 🕊️ RIP PAC. Your… pic.twitter.com/nrwhiuDH32 — Trend Rover (@TheTrendRover) September 28, 2026

Satterley leaves behind a career that spanned generations of professional wrestling, from independent shows in England to sold-out arenas in the United States. His death at 40, coming so close to his final match, is a stark reminder of how unpredictable life can be for athletes who push their bodies to the limit for a living. AEW has not announced further details beyond its initial statement.

Sources:

foxnews.com, wrestletalk.com, ahtofilm.ee, es.wikipedia.org, itrwrestling.com, cbsnews.com

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