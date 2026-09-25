City Defies Top Court – Rights Fight Back

A Spanish city just outlawed full-face coverings in most public spaces after a 16–11 council vote, reviving a rights fight Spain’s top court struck down a decade ago.

Story Highlights

Lleida approved a face-covering ban in public spaces on a 16–11 vote.

The rule targets any garment that hides the face, with listed exceptions.

Fines range from €400 to €750 for violations, signaling active enforcement.

Opponents cite rights and past court rulings; a legal challenge is likely.

What the City Passed and How It Will Work

Lleida’s city council approved a new civics and coexistence ordinance that bans wearing any item that fully hides the face in public spaces. The measure passed on a recorded 16–11 vote backed by Socialist Party of Catalonia–Units, Together for Catalonia, and Vox. The People’s Party, Republican Left of Catalonia, and Comú de Lleida voted no. City statements frame the rule as promoting social interaction in a free and democratic society rather than a pure security tool.

Article language reported by several outlets bars “any piece of clothing or other attire that hides the face in public spaces.” The ordinance does not name a religion or specific garments, but coverage ties the effect to the burqa and niqab. The city included exceptions for places of worship, customary festivities, and cases tied to exercising a fundamental right. Officials cast the rules as part of a broader civics update replacing earlier norms from 2007.

Penalties and Enforcement Signals

The ordinance includes fines between €400 and €750 for people who violate the ban, which indicates the city intends to enforce the rule rather than make a symbolic statement. Reports say the penalties sit inside the new civics code, suggesting municipal agents will administer them like other local infractions. Specific guidance for officers was not available in the public reporting, leaving open how exemptions will be applied on the street.

Supporters argue the focus is identifiability and social life in shared spaces. They highlight that the text is general, not religious, and that exceptions show a narrow scope. Critics counter that broad language plus carve-outs can invite uneven enforcement. Without published protocols, there is a risk that some groups will feel targeted more than others, even if the city says the rule is neutral and about civic order.

Political Split and Coming Court Fights

The vote aligned a rare trio: Socialist Party of Catalonia–Units, Together for Catalonia, and Vox backed the rule, while the People’s Party, Republican Left of Catalonia, and Comú de Lleida opposed it. Opponents called the approach punitive or even self-defeating, since exceptions might undercut a strict ban. Civil society voices tied to past challenges called the move an abuse of public power and signaled plans to sue to defend Muslim women’s liberties.

Spain’s Supreme Court struck down Lleida’s prior full‑veil measure in 2013, finding a local council could not restrict religious freedom through a municipal bylaw. That history looms over the new ordinance. Backers will argue the rule is about face concealment for civic interaction, not religion. But the earlier ruling suggests local limits face a high legal bar unless national law sets the terms. A new lawsuit would likely test that line again.

Why This Matters Beyond One City

European courts have sometimes upheld national “living together” rules, like in Belgium, while still warning about rights concerns. Spain has no national ban, and local attempts have run into constitutional limits before. That puts Lleida on a collision path between local order rules and national rights protections. For people on both the left and the right who feel elites ignore everyday life, this fight blends core worries about safety, fairness, and government overreach in one policy choice.

What to Watch Next

Key questions now are practical. Will the city publish clear officer guidance to avoid selective enforcement? Will courts accept the ordinance’s neutrality and exceptions, or view it as a backdoor limit on a minority’s dress? Will fines fall mostly on a small set of residents, and if so, how will the city explain that pattern? The first enforcement actions, and any quick injunctions, will likely shape how Spain and Europe read Lleida’s move.

Sources:

insiderpaper.com, rtve.es, russpain.com, efe.com, larazon.es, que.es, elnacional.cat, ground.news

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