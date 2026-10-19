$20 Million Scandal Rocks Closed College

Prosecutors say a $20 million aid scheme helped topple a college; the money trail now sits at the center of 24 felony counts.

Story Snapshot

Grand jury indicted three people tied to Eastern Gateway Community College on 24 counts.

Charges include corrupt activity, theft in office, fraud, bribery, and money laundering.

Investigators flagged more than $17 million in questioned federal student-aid costs.

Federal reviewers said the college owes more than $44 million back to Washington.

What prosecutors say happened and who is charged

An Ohio grand jury charged Michael Perik, Nicole Rowe Colclasure, and former Eastern Gateway Community College president and chief financial officer Michael Geoghegan with a coordinated scheme worth about $20 million. The indictment alleges they diverted Pell Grants, other federal aid, and state subsidies through false reimbursements and improper incentive payments. The counts run the gamut: corrupt activity, aggravated theft, theft in office, telecommunications fraud, bribery, tampering with records, receiving stolen property, and money laundering.

Investigators tie Perik and Colclasure to a contractor called Student Resource Center. They name Geoghegan for actions while leading the college. Prosecutors say the enterprise operated behind a “free college” pitch to union members, then bent the aid rules and the books to make the flows look proper. The state’s description points to engineered reimbursements and incentives that would violate the guardrails on federal student aid if proven in court.

The money trail: questioned costs and federal liabilities

Ohio’s Auditor of State reports more than $17 million in questioned costs within the federal aid programs it reviewed at the college. That number reflects payments that auditors say did not meet program rules based on the samples and documentation they examined. Separately, the United States Department of Education’s final review found improper use of Pell Grants and other aid and said the school owes the federal government more than $44 million.

Those figures do not match one-for-one with the alleged $20 million criminal loss. Audits ask what failed the rules. Indictments ask what broke the law. The gap matters. Taxpayers care about every dollar out of bounds, but juries care about proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The state links the alleged diversions to the school’s collapse, though many forces can bleed a campus at once, from compliance hits to cash crunches to leadership failures.

Defense response and the political noise

Perik’s attorney says there was no crime. He argues the program won prior approvals, that reviewers later changed their minds, and that the Department of Justice dropped a federal action in 2024 after deciding it was not worth more resources. He frames the state case as political payback. He also points to years of reviews by federal and state bodies, which he says cut against any claim of secrecy or fraud.

That defense sets up a clean test for the courtroom: written approvals versus written rules, and emails and ledgers versus audit flags. If the paper trail shows clear authority and honest accounting, the case weakens. If the records show intent to bypass rules while masking the flow of funds, the case hardens. Voters should ignore the party labels and watch the exhibits, dates, sign-offs, and bank records.

How Eastern Gateway became a cautionary tale

Eastern Gateway courted huge online growth with a union “last dollar” scholarship model, where outside funds were supposed to cover what aid did not. That model can work if eligibility is clean and records match the rules. It fails fast when incentives reward headcount more than outcomes and when documentation cannot back the drawdowns. The college ultimately closed in 2024, taking a regional lifeline with it and leaving students in limbo.

$20 MILLION IN ALLEGED FRAUD. NOW THE RHODE ISLAND DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR HAS RESIGNED. Yesterday, I highlighted the $20 million fraud scandal involving Michael Perik, husband of Rhode Island Democratic Party Chair Liz Beretta-Perik. Today, she resigned. On October 8, Ohio… pic.twitter.com/0M0dLOLDlD — Vic Mellor For Congress RI (@VicMellorForRI) October 20, 2026

Federal watchdogs have warned for years that weak controls let ineligible students trigger large aid flows. When oversight lags, the public pays twice: once for the improper aid and again for the fallout from closures. The fix is not another press release. It is tight eligibility checks before cash moves, real-time data tests, and contracts that bar volume-based incentives. Sunlight and simple rules beat clever workarounds every time.

What to watch next

Follow four records to cut through spin. First, the certified indictment and any exhibits tracing payments to Student Resource Center. Second, the United States Department of Education’s final program review, which should list sample files and rule violations. Third, the auditor’s workpapers that support the $17 million questioned-cost figure. Fourth, board minutes and cash reports that show how compliance hits and enrollment shifts drained the campus. Facts, not slogans, will decide this one.

Sources:

thegatewaypundit.com, ohioauditor.gov, businessjournaldaily.com

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