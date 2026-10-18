Anthem Walk-Off Stuns WNBA Finals

Two WNBA Finals teams disappeared from the court right before the national anthem, then came back just seconds after it ended — and they did it twice in a row.

Quick Take

The Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries left the court before the anthem in both Game 1 and Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.

The WNBA rulebook says players, coaches, and trainers should “stand and line up in a dignified posture” during the anthem.

Legal experts and commentators disagree on whether that rule actually requires teams to be on the court at all.

The WNBA has not explained why the teams left or said whether anyone will face punishment.

Teams Vanish Before The Anthem Twice

Both WNBA Finals teams warmed up on the court, then walked off just before the national anthem started. They stayed away for the roughly two-minute song and returned almost the moment it ended. Fox News first reported this happening in Game 1. Reporters confirmed it happened again two days later in Game 2, showing it wasn’t a one-time accident.

The repeat performance matters. A single absence could be explained by bad timing or a scheduling mix-up. Two identical absences, in back-to-back championship games, with both teams leaving and returning at nearly the same moments, point to something planned rather than accidental.

What The Rulebook Actually Says

The 2026 WNBA rulebook, on page 75, states that “players, coaches, and trainers are to stand and line up in a dignified posture along the sidelines or on the foul line during the playing of the National Anthem”. On its face, that sounds like a clear requirement. Critics argue the teams broke that rule by leaving the building’s court area entirely during the anthem.

But the wording leaves room for debate. Several outlets note the rule describes how players should act if they are on the court — it never says they must be there in the first place. That gap means the dispute hinges on a single word choice, not a clear-cut violation. Analysts have called the policy’s language genuinely ambiguous.

Legal Gray Area Fuels The Fight

That ambiguity has split public reaction. NBA legend Ron Harper defended the teams, saying the choice belonged to the players, not outside critics. Other commentators countered that the synchronized timing across two games undercuts any claim this was random locker-room routine, even if the rule’s exact wording is unclear.

No one disputes what happened on camera. The disagreement is over whether it broke a rule. One side says the plain spirit of the policy — lining up for the anthem — was clearly ignored. The other says the text never actually demanded court presence, so there’s no real violation to punish.

Both WNBA Finals teams run off the court moments before the national anthem for the second straight game, returning seconds after the performance ends.@Outkick video shows players from the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries are noticeably absent during the anthem ahead of… pic.twitter.com/xkb5Ll9noo — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 20, 2026

League Stays Quiet As Scrutiny Grows

The WNBA has not issued a public statement explaining the absences or saying whether it will investigate. No fine, warning, or official ruling has been announced for either game. That silence has let the story spread largely unanswered, with fans and commentators filling the gap with their own theories about protest, protocol, or simple preference.

This isn’t the league’s first anthem-related standoff. In 2016, WNBA players wore Black Lives Matter shirts in protest, prompting the league to fine teams $5,000 before reversing course days later amid public pushback. That history shows the WNBA has, in the past, walked back punishment once it drew backlash — leaving open whether the current silence ends the same way.

For now, the core facts aren’t in question: both teams left, both teams came back, and it happened twice. What remains unsettled is whether a 2026 rulebook written in ambiguous language gives the league any real grounds to act, or whether players have simply found a loophole nobody closed before the cameras caught it on national television.

Sources:

facebook.com, foxnews.com, sports.yahoo.com

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