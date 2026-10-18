High School Sweethearts Killed Near College Campus

Police say a 20-year-old driver veered off Nicholson Drive near Louisiana State University and killed two 21-year-olds walking on the shoulder.

Story Snapshot

Baton Rouge police arrested a driver after a deadly early-morning crash near Louisiana State University.

The engaged couple, Leah Fonte and Shane Hirstius, died after being struck; one at the scene, one at a hospital.

Officials booked the driver on charges including vehicular homicide and operating while impaired.

A judge later set bond at $229,000 with house arrest if posted.

Police Account of the Deadly Collision

Baton Rouge Police Department reports state that a southbound 2016 Nissan Rogue left the roadway around 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Nicholson Drive. Officers identified the driver as the person whose vehicle allegedly struck two pedestrians walking on the right shoulder near the Louisiana State University campus. Officials said Leah Fonte, 21, died at the scene. They said her fiancé, 21-year-old Shane Hirstius, was rushed to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police said they located the driver shortly after the crash and took her into custody. Reported booking charges included operating a vehicle while impaired, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, vehicular homicide, and vehicular negligent injuring. Local outlets quoting police records said the driver’s vehicle veered off the road before impact. Authorities emphasized that the investigation into the exact circumstances of the crash continued in the days that followed the arrests and court filings.

Arrest, Charges, and Court Hearing

News outlets reporting on Baton Rouge Police Department records said the driver was arrested and booked into jail on multiple felony counts that match the deaths of the two pedestrians. Reporters who attended or reviewed court records described the first court appearance. A judge set bond at $229,000 and ordered house arrest if the driver posted bail. Those conditions signaled the court’s concern about community safety while the case proceeds through the legal process.

In a follow-up report, the same outlet said the judge kept the house-arrest requirement in place and noted the severity of the allegations. The booking charges align with what prosecutors often file in fatal pedestrian crashes where police allege impaired driving and reckless conduct. Coverage did not include a plea or a trial date and did not report any conviction. The case remains at the charging stage, where allegations must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

What We Know About the Victims

Family members and friends told reporters that Fonte and Hirstius were high school sweethearts who became engaged and planned a future together. Relatives described the pair as close, hardworking, and focused on school, work, and service. Sources identified Fonte as a Louisiana State University student. They said the couple had been walking along Nicholson Drive when the collision happened, only a short distance from campus landmarks known to students and alumni.

Community tributes grew across social media and at local gatherings. Friends shared memories of the couple’s relationship milestones, and classmates expressed shock that a late-night walk could turn deadly so close to campus. These personal details gave a human face to the crash report and underscored why so many people across Louisiana followed the case as police advanced their investigation and prosecutors prepared formal actions in court.

Traffic Safety Context Beyond One Case

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data show that a large share of pedestrian deaths involve hit-and-run drivers and alcohol involvement. In 2024, one quarter of pedestrian fatalities involved hit-and-run crashes. In 2023, alcohol was present for either the driver or the pedestrian in nearly half of fatal pedestrian crashes. These figures explain why police and courts treat roadway departure, late-night walking, and suspected impairment as high-risk combinations.

How This Case Fits Public Concerns

Americans across the political spectrum see a justice system that often feels slow and reactive. They want safer streets, steady enforcement, and clear rules that protect families. This case sits at the center of those demands. Police acted, charges followed, and a judge imposed strict bond terms, which shows the system moving. Yet the loss is final for two young lives. Many readers will see this as one more sign that basic public safety must come first, without excuses.

What Comes Next in Baton Rouge

Prosecutors will decide how to proceed as they review crash reports, witness statements, and any test results. Defense lawyers may seek to narrow or challenge parts of the state’s case. The court will set deadlines and hearings. For the public, the most important facts remain clear: two young people were killed while walking, police arrested a driver, and the legal process is now in motion. Further filings will clarify the final charges and any trial schedule.

Sources:

fox32chicago.com, fox8live.com, yahoo.com, kplctv.com

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