3 Chinese Owned Firms BUSTED for Massive Fraud

Foreign-owned entities exploiting U.S. aid programs continue to spark frustration among American taxpayers.

Story Overview

Three Chinese-owned real estate firms settle for $7.3 million over PPP fraud.

Settlement highlights misuse of U.S. small business aid intended for domestic companies.

Department of Justice enforces strict measures against international corporations for fraudulent claims.

Chinese-Owned Firms Exploit U.S. Aid

On December 17, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that three subsidiaries of a large Chinese property developer agreed to pay over $7.3 million to settle allegations of fraudulently obtaining Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. These loans, designed to support small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, were misappropriated by these foreign-owned entities, leading to the settlement under the False Claims Act.

Chinese-Owned Real Estate Giants to Pay Over $7.3M for Fraudulent COVID Relief Loans Three U.S.-based subsidiaries of a massive Chinese real estate conglomerate have agreed to pay more than $7.3 million to settle allegations that they defrauded the federal government by… pic.twitter.com/ORQtOaasmI — Spotlight on China (@spotlightoncn) December 17, 2025

Impact on U.S. Small Businesses

The settlement underscores the misuse of funds intended to aid U.S. small businesses. The Paycheck Protection Program, established under the CARES Act, was meant to sustain American enterprises during economic hardship. However, audits revealed that large corporations, including foreign-owned firms, exploited the system, diverting essential resources from domestic companies that genuinely needed assistance.

The ramifications are significant. While the U.S. Treasury recovers $7.3 million, the incident highlights vulnerabilities in the allocation process of government aid, fueling concerns about the integrity of foreign investments in the American economy.

Enforcement and Deterrence

The Department of Justice has prioritized accountability and enforcement to deter future misconduct. This settlement is part of a broader effort to reclaim billions lost to fraudulent PPP claims. By holding these corporations accountable, the DOJ aims to reinforce compliance and protect taxpayer funds. The case also serves as a deterrent to foreign entities contemplating similar exploitation of U.S. aid programs.

The settlement further intensifies scrutiny on Chinese investments in U.S. properties, amid ongoing concerns about economic influence and national security. As the DOJ continues its crackdown, this case sets a precedent for stricter oversight of foreign-owned businesses operating on American soil.

Sources:

Chinese Real Estate Giants to Pay $7.3M in Fraud Settlement

UPI News Coverage on PPP Fraud

Department of Justice Press Releases

Real Estate News on Fraud Settlement