BABY KIDNAPPED After Parents Brutally Murdered

A Tennessee grand jury has indicted a convicted felon for the brutal quadruple murder of a family and kidnapping their infant daughter, with prosecutors now seeking the ultimate punishment—the death penalty.

Story Overview

Austin Drummond, 28, indicted on four counts of first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in Lake County

Victims include family members Adriana Williams, James Matthew Wilson, Cortney Rose, and Braydon Williams

Prosecutors filed notice to seek death penalty citing heinous nature of crimes

Four accomplices charged with aiding Drummond during weeklong manhunt

Grand Jury Delivers Justice for Heinous Crimes

The Lake County grand jury indicted Austin Drummond on multiple charges including four counts of first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping. District Attorney General Danny Goodman announced prosecutors will pursue the death penalty, emphasizing the brutal nature of the crimes that shocked the small Tennessee community. The indictment represents a significant step toward justice for the victims’ families who endured months of uncertainty following the July tragedy.

Convicted Felon Allegedly Lured Family to Remote Death Trap

Drummond, a convicted felon with personal ties to the victims, allegedly lured them to a remote wooded area near Tiptonville under false pretenses on July 29, 2025. The victims arrived separately and were killed within a short timeframe. Most disturbing, Drummond kidnapped the infant daughter of two victims and abandoned her in neighboring Dyer County before fleeing the state, triggering a massive manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Death Penalty Pursuit Reflects Severity of Multiple Murders

The prosecution’s decision to seek capital punishment underscores the exceptional brutality and premeditated nature of these crimes. Quadruple homicides involving family members and infant kidnapping represent among the most serious offenses under Tennessee law. District Attorney Goodman expressed confidence in the case, noting the clear evidence of intent and the devastating impact on the surviving family members and broader community.

Accomplices Face Charges for Aiding Dangerous Fugitive

Four individuals—Michell Araceli Ovelis, Dearrah Denise Sanders, Giovontie Antonio Thomas, and Erik Jermaine Wise Jr.—face superseding indictments for allegedly assisting Drummond during his weeklong flight from justice. Their charges highlight how criminal networks enable violent offenders to evade capture, potentially endangering more innocent lives. Law enforcement’s pursuit of accomplice liability demonstrates commitment to holding all participants in this tragedy accountable for their roles.

This case exemplifies the importance of swift, decisive justice when dealing with violent criminals who prey on families. The death penalty pursuit sends a clear message that such heinous acts against innocent victims, particularly involving children, will face the full consequences under law.

Sources:

Grand Jury Indicts Tennessee Man Accused of Quadruple Murder, Kidnapping Baby; Prosecutors to Seek Death Penalty – CrimeOnline

Prosecutors seek death penalty against Tennessee quadruple murder suspect – NewsChannel 9

Austin Drummond indicted for 4 murders, prosecutors seeking death penalty – Court TV

Grand jury issues superseding indictment in quadruple murder case – WBBJTV