Beloved Store CLOSES Without Warning — Employees BLINDSIDED

Circle Furniture, a stalwart of New England’s retail landscape for nearly seven decades, has suddenly shuttered all its locations, leaving employees and communities in shock.

Story Overview

Circle Furniture closed all eight stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire without prior notice.

Approximately 65 employees were laid off just before Christmas, with minimal warning.

The closures reflect broader industry challenges faced by furniture retailers.

No formal bankruptcy or WARN Act filings were made, leaving the future uncertain.

Circle Furniture’s Sudden Closure

Circle Furniture, a family-owned chain known for its quality and community ties, abruptly closed its eight stores across Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The decision, communicated via email, left about 65 employees without jobs just days before Christmas. The timing raised questions about compliance with the WARN Act, which requires a 60-day notice for layoffs affecting more than 50 employees. The company’s website now states that all locations are closed “till further notice.”

The sudden closure shocked employees and customers alike, particularly given the chain’s long history of serving New England communities. Despite financial struggles, there had been no public indications that such a drastic measure was imminent. Employees, some of whom had been with the company for decades, received an email on December 19th informing them of the closures, followed by a confirmation on December 23rd that layoffs were effective immediately. This abrupt action left many scrambling during the holiday season.

Industry Struggles and Broader Context

The furniture retail sector has faced significant challenges in recent years, with several chains filing for bankruptcy. In 2025 alone, American Signature Inc./Value City Furniture and At Home both filed for Chapter 11, leading to store closures across the country. These pressures have been attributed to mounting debts and shifts in consumer behavior, which have increasingly favored e-commerce over traditional retail.

Circle Furniture’s situation is particularly notable because, unlike its peers, the company did not file for bankruptcy or provide any formal notification of its financial distress. This lack of transparency has left employees and customers in a state of uncertainty, as the status of the closures remains ambiguous.

Stakeholder Impact and Community Response

The closure of Circle Furniture has had a profound impact on its employees and the communities it served. Long-term staff members, like Jonathan Boyle, who had dedicated decades to the company, now face the daunting prospect of seeking new employment. The abrupt nature of the layoffs, without severance or support, has been described as “a concept dreamed up in the fiery pits of HR and consulting hell,” highlighting the perceived inhumanity of the process.

For the communities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, Circle Furniture represented more than just a retailer; it was a fixture that supported local events and fostered relationships with customers. The loss of such a community-oriented business leaves a void that goes beyond the economic impact, affecting the social fabric of the areas it once served.

Uncertain Future and Legal Implications

As of late December 2025, all Circle Furniture locations remain closed, with no indication of reopening or bankruptcy filings. This indefinite status raises questions about the company’s future and its obligations under the WARN Act. The lack of formal proceedings leaves employees and creditors in limbo, unsure of what steps, if any, will be taken next.

The situation at Circle Furniture underscores the broader challenges facing the retail industry, where rapid shifts in consumer preferences and economic pressures can lead to sudden and dramatic changes. As the sector continues to evolve, the fate of Circle Furniture serves as a cautionary tale for other retailers navigating these turbulent times.

Sources:

TheStreet