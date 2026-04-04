DARING Rescue Behind Enemy Lines–Unexpected PRAISE

U.S. military forces successfully rescued American aircrew from hostile Iranian territory after two aircraft were shot down during Operation Epic Fury, sparking fierce debate within conservative ranks over America’s deepening involvement in yet another Middle East conflict.

Story Snapshot

Two U.S. aircraft shot down over Iran during Operation Epic Fury; all crew members successfully rescued from hostile territory

Erika Kirk publicly praised troops for the daring rescue while her late husband Charlie Kirk’s anti-war warnings resurface

Pentagon doubles A-10 Thunderbolt II fleet in Middle East as operations escalate despite Trump’s 2024 campaign promises

Conservative base fractures over support for new Iran conflict, questioning administration’s commitment to avoiding foreign entanglements

Downed Aircraft and Dangerous Rescue Operations

Two U.S. military aircraft went down over Iranian territory on Friday during Operation Epic Fury, including an F-15E fighter jet and an A-10 Thunderbolt II. U.S. forces immediately launched combat search and rescue operations in remote Iranian areas, successfully recovering one pilot initially. The second F-15E crew member remained missing for days before military personnel confirmed a successful rescue over the weekend. The Pentagon doubled its A-10 “Warthog” fleet presence in the region, signaling sustained operations despite the risks demonstrated by these shootdowns.

Kirk Family Divide Exposes Conservative Tensions

Erika Kirk, widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, posted support for U.S. troops on social media, stating “Regardless of your opinion on Operation Epic Fury… God bless our men and women in uniform.” Her message immediately sparked controversy when Charlie Kirk’s April 2025 post resurfaced, warning that a new Middle East war would be a “catastrophic mistake” and praising President Trump for keeping America out of foreign conflicts. The stark contrast between the widow’s current support and her late husband’s prophetic warnings crystallizes the growing frustration among America First conservatives who believed Trump’s second term would avoid exactly this scenario.

Broken Promises and Escalating Commitments

Operation Epic Fury represents precisely the kind of regime change conflict Trump supporters thought they voted against. The Pentagon’s decision to expand close air support assets like the A-10 fleet signals long-term operational commitments in Iran, not a limited engagement. Conservatives who already bear the burden of soaring energy costs now watch their tax dollars fund another Middle East quagmire while their sons and daughters risk their lives in hostile territory. This undermines the core America First principle of prioritizing domestic concerns over foreign adventurism, raising legitimate questions about whether this administration has abandoned its foundational promise.

Questions Demanding Answers

The successful rescue operations showcase American military capability and the extraordinary courage of service members who risk everything to bring their brothers and sisters home. Nobody disputes that valor or questions supporting troops in harm’s way. The real issue is why they are in harm’s way at all when voters explicitly rejected endless Middle East entanglements. Charlie Kirk’s resurfaced warning about “catastrophic mistakes” now reads like an epitaph for the restraint doctrine that propelled Trump to victory. Conservatives deserve honest answers about how Operation Epic Fury serves American interests, protects constitutional freedoms, or makes families safer after they already sacrificed through inflation, open borders, and energy crisis policies that hollowed out their communities.

Sources:

‘Catastrophic mistake’: Charlie Kirk’s post against Middle East war resurfaces after Erika backs Operation Epic Fury

Erika Kirk – CBS News