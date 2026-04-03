Rising Politician Found Dead — SHOCKING Arrest

A rising Democratic vice mayor, poised to challenge a scandal-plagued incumbent in Congress, was found shot dead in her Florida home—her husband arrested in what police call a domestic violence killing.

Story Snapshot

Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen, a Democrat set to announce her congressional run on April 2, 2026, found dead during police wellness check on April 1.

Husband Stephen Bowen arrested immediately; no other suspects, investigation classified as domestic violence incident involving shooting.

Bowen planned primary challenge against indicted Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, disrupting Florida’s 25th District race.

Family requests privacy via Instagram; local leaders like Rep. Jared Moskowitz confirm her rising star status in politics.

Tragic Discovery in Coral Springs

Coral Springs police arrived at Nancy Metayer Bowen’s home in the 800 block of Northwest 127th Avenue around 10 a.m. on April 1, 2026, for a wellness check. They discovered the 38-year-old vice mayor dead. Authorities quickly classified the case as a domestic violence incident. Her husband, Stephen Bowen, was taken into custody at the scene. Police Chief Brad Mock stated no other suspects exist and no threat remains to the public. The investigation continues without released details on the shooting.

Rising Political Star Silenced

Nancy Metayer Bowen served as Coral Springs commissioner since 2020, re-elected in 2024, and appointed vice mayor in 2025. As the first Black and Haitian American woman in that role, she advocated for diverse communities. Rep. Jared Moskowitz confirmed her plans for a Democratic primary run against Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick. Bowen scheduled her congressional announcement for April 2. Cherfilus-McCormick faces indictment for misusing disaster relief funds, making the seat vulnerable.

Investigation and Family Response

Stephen Bowen remains in Broward County jail as the sole suspect. Police held a press conference on April 1 afternoon, urging respect for due process. Bowen’s family posted on Instagram, thanking supporters and requesting privacy during their grief. They described her as a dedicated public servant committed to improving lives. City officials activated grief support for employees. Full circumstances and cause of death await official release, with consistent reports across outlets.

Coral Springs, in Broward County, mourns a barrier-breaking leader. Her death shocks a politically active suburb 45 miles north of Miami, home to 134,000 residents.

Political Ripples in Florida’s 25th District

Bowen’s untimely death disrupts Democratic plans for the 25th Congressional District primary. Her challenge to the indicted Cherfilus-McCormick promised fresh energy amid scandals. Short-term, Coral Springs Democrats face a leadership void. Long-term, the incident spotlights domestic violence risks for public figures, especially women in politics. Communities she served grieve a rising advocate. Renewed calls for safety measures in public service may emerge, though economic impacts stay minimal.

Sources:

Florida vice mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen found dead, husband arrested in domestic violence investigation

Florida Democratic Politician Found Dead In Home, Husband Arrested

Coral Springs vice mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen found dead

Nancy Metayer Bowen, Coral Springs vice mayor killed in shooting, husband in custody