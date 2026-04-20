BETRAYAL: 4,500 ICE Agents Now Hunted

A DHS whistleblower has betrayed America’s border security heroes by leaking the personal information of 4,500 ICE and Border Patrol agents to anti-American activists, putting these patriots and their families directly in the crosshairs of violent extremists.

Story Highlights

DHS insider leaked names, emails, phone numbers, and employment history of 4,500 federal agents

Data published on ICE List website operated by foreign national targeting American law enforcement

Agents already facing 8,000% increase in death threats and 1,347% spike in physical assaults

Leak motivated by anti-enforcement sentiment following DHS employee shooting

Treacherous Betrayal From Within

A Department of Homeland Security employee has committed the ultimate act of betrayal against fellow Americans protecting our borders. The anonymous whistleblower provided detailed personal information on approximately 4,500 ICE and Border Patrol agents to Dominick Skinner, an Irish national operating from the Netherlands who runs the anti-American website ICE List. This represents a shocking security breach that exposes our nation’s defenders to targeted harassment and violence from radical activists.

Personal information of 4,500 ICE and Border Patrol agents is leaked online via /r/technology https://t.co/Z2g9yRC8fE — Glaucia Gomes (@glauciag) January 14, 2026

The leaked data includes agents’ names, work emails, telephone numbers, job roles, and complete résumé information including previous employment history. Skinner operates his doxxing platform with artificial intelligence to verify agent identities, essentially creating a hit list for anti-ICE extremists. This foreign operative now possesses information on approximately 10,000 federal immigration enforcement personnel, combining his original database with the whistleblower’s treacherous contribution.

Blood on Their Hands

The timing of this leak reveals the dangerous mindset driving this attack on American law enforcement. According to Skinner’s own statements, the whistleblower was motivated by the fatal shooting of Renee Good, a DHS employee, which he characterized as “the last straw for many people” within the government. Rather than supporting their colleagues during a tragedy, this traitor decided to endanger thousands of fellow Americans who dedicate their lives to protecting our nation.

Secretary Kristi Noem and Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin have already warned about the escalating dangers facing immigration enforcement agents. The numbers are staggering and horrifying: ICE agents have experienced an 8,000% increase in death threats and a 1,347% increase in physical assaults. Now, thanks to this whistleblower’s betrayal, these brave men and women face even greater risks as their personal information circulates among anti-American activist networks.

Foreign Interference in American Justice

The fact that this sensitive information is being compiled and published by a foreign national operating from overseas adds another layer of outrage to this scandal. Dominick Skinner, safely positioned in the Netherlands, faces no consequences while American agents and their families suffer the consequences of his anti-American agenda. His website received approximately one million views by October 2025, demonstrating the massive reach of this dangerous operation targeting our border security personnel.

Thankfully, Representative Marsha Blackburn has introduced the Protecting Law Enforcement from Doxxing Act to combat these attacks on federal agents. This legislation represents crucial protection for the patriots who risk their lives enforcing America’s immigration laws while facing unprecedented threats from radical extremists. The Trump administration’s commitment to border security has clearly triggered desperate responses from those who oppose American sovereignty and the rule of law.

Sources:

Personal information of 4,500 ICE and Border Patrol agents is leaked online

Report: Whistleblower leaks personal data of 4500 DHS and ICE agents to doxxing website

Personal Details of Thousands of Border Patrol and ICE Agents Allegedly Leaked in Huge Data Breach