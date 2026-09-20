Pump Shock: Why Prices Spiked, Then Slid

Trump’s pushback on gas and living costs lands on one stubborn fact: Americans paid more at the pump during Biden’s term than during Trump’s first.

Story Snapshot

Average gasoline prices ran higher under Biden than under Trump’s first term.

Prices peaked above $5 in June 2022 before easing to about $3.11 when Biden left office.

Trump tied price relief to more drilling, even pointing to the North Sea during his Ireland visit.

Critics argue global events and market forces explain most of the surge, not policy alone.

The Price Record That Fuels The Fight

Gasoline prices averaged higher during Biden’s term than during Trump’s first term, based on term-comparison series that track national pump prices. The Biden-era average sits in the mid-$3 range, versus the mid-$2 range for Trump’s first term, even after adjusting for inflation, which supports Trump’s directional claim about higher fuel costs under Biden. Fact-checkers also record a clear arc: prices surged to just over $5 in June 2022, then fell to about $3.11 by Biden’s exit in January 2025.

Inflation made the broader hit to wallets feel worse. The Consumer Price Index rose more than twenty percent under Biden, pushing up prices on everyday goods beyond gasoline. Households felt costs rise across food, housing, and services, which magnified frustration at the pump. Term averages and the headline inflation number do not explain every bill on every street, but they set the frame for why voters remember the Biden years as expensive.

What Trump Argued In Ireland

Trump linked price relief to more energy supply and urged leaders to expand production. During his bilateral meeting with Ireland’s Taoiseach, he said that when the war ends, prices would drop sharply, tying conflict risk to fuel costs in clear terms on the record. Separate coverage captured him saying that opening up the North Sea would send prices down, and that when it is open, prices would go “way down,” a simple supply story fit for a phone screen.

Energy pass-through research supports part of that logic: more crude supply and lower crude prices tend to reduce gasoline prices, though the pass-through is incomplete and takes weeks to months. Studies from the International Monetary Fund and the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas show less than one-for-one movement from crude to retail, and timing lags that vary by taxes and markets. Voters do not need the equations to grasp the core point: supply scarcity hurts, supply growth helps.

Where Critics Push Back, And What Still Holds

Major outlets agree on the numbers but argue Trump leaves out context. CNN notes current prices can sit below Biden’s 2022 peak but above the level when he left office, which complicates simple “under Biden” lines. FactCheck.org highlights that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine tracked with the price spike, so pinning the surge only on Biden’s policy misses a big driver. Those points stress causation limits. They do not erase the term-average gap that voters felt at the pump.

Analysts also challenge Trump’s North Sea linkage. CNBC reports he criticized Britain’s halt on new licenses, but experts quoted elsewhere say North Sea volumes are too small to move global prices in the near term, so bills would not fall quickly from that alone. The expert line reflects market math: global benchmarks set prices, and small supply changes move them only a little. The common-sense check is this: scale and speed matter; more barrels help, but not every well is a lever.

What Common Sense Says About Policy And Prices

Policy cannot repeal global markets, yet it can tilt the field. Faster permits, steady leasing, and predictable rules lower costs and signal supply confidence. That nudge can ease pressure when demand runs hot. The conservative reading is straightforward. Secure energy at home, add supply where it pencils out, and cut red tape that chokes projects. Do not promise magic. Do the basics that markets reward, and families will see relief over time, not overnight. The price record gives that approach a hearing.

Sources:

facebook.com, usgasgauge.com, factcheck.org, republicaninformer.com, republicanleader.senate.gov, finance.yahoo.com, foxbusiness.com

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