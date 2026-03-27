Bipartisan Energy Bill — What They’re Not Telling You

The bipartisan SPEED Act threatens to reshape America’s energy landscape, prompting both praise and concern among conservatives.

Story Snapshot

The U.S. House passes the bipartisan SPEED Act with support from 11 House Democrats.

This move aims to address grid reliability issues caused by permitting delays and insufficient baseload power.

Conservatives champion this as a victory against bureaucratic barriers that have hindered energy development.

Critics fear it may lead to heightened emissions and prioritize fossil fuels over renewables.

Bipartisan Support for SPEED Act

On December 18, 2025, the House of Representatives passed the SPEED Act, a significant deregulation measure aimed at accelerating energy infrastructure permitting. Introduced by Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-AR) and Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME), the bill garnered support from 11 House Democrats, a notable deviation from typical party lines. This bipartisan push is designed to address the looming energy grid crisis fueled by unreliable renewable sources, high electricity costs, and vulnerable supply chains.

Implications for Energy Infrastructure

The SPEED Act represents a strategic shift in energy policy, focusing on expediting the permitting process for critical infrastructure like pipelines and power plants. The bill’s passage in the House is seen as a victory for those advocating for reduced regulatory barriers that have long delayed essential energy projects. The act’s proponents argue that by cutting through bureaucratic red tape, America can stabilize its energy grid, lower electricity costs, and enhance national security.

House Republicans had previously advanced related bills, including the Electric Supply Chain Act and the Pipeline Reviews Act, to strengthen the grid and ensure reliable baseload power. These efforts align with President Trump’s broader agenda of reviving America’s energy dominance through deregulation and increased fossil fuel production.

Concerns and Opposition

Despite its bipartisan support, the SPEED Act has faced criticism from environmental groups and progressive factions. Opponents argue that the bill might exacerbate emissions and undermine climate goals by prioritizing fossil fuels over clean energy alternatives. Public Citizen, an advocacy group, has voiced concerns that the legislation could disproportionately benefit corporate interests at the expense of environmental and community protections.

As the bill moves to the Senate, its fate remains uncertain, with Republicans urging swift action to capitalize on the momentum. The ongoing debate highlights the tension between economic growth, energy reliability, and environmental stewardship, a dynamic that will continue to shape America’s energy landscape in the years to come.

Sources:

Senate Democrats Vote to Approve Deregulation of Energy Permitting

House Passes Energy and Commerce Bills to Strengthen Grid, Lower Electricity Prices

Trump Vowed Energy Dominance: Here’s How He’s Doing

House Democrats Embrace Deregulation as America’s Grid Faces Disaster