Bus Goes ROGUE — Multi-Block Destruction

An out-of-control MTA bus careened through a Bronx neighborhood, smashing into multiple vehicles over five blocks in a chaotic scene that exposed serious questions about New York’s crumbling public transportation system and its ability to protect riders and residents.

Story Highlights

Bx6 bus lost control on East 163rd Street, striking four vehicles over five blocks near a school

Eight people hospitalized including bus driver and seven passengers, all with non-life-threatening injuries

MTA investigating potential mechanical failure during uphill acceleration and emergency brake malfunction

Crash highlights ongoing pattern of MTA safety failures and maintenance concerns in outer boroughs

Multi-Block Destruction Unfolds in Residential Area

The December 15 incident began around 1:50 p.m. when the Bx6 bus experienced mechanical problems while traveling uphill on East 163rd Street between Cauldwell and Trinity Avenues. Police sources report the driver attempted to accelerate but encountered a mechanical failure, possibly engaging the emergency brake before losing complete control. The runaway bus then plowed through multiple vehicles across five blocks, creating what witnesses described as a movie-like scene of urban chaos.

MTA bus crashes into multiple cars, injuring 7 in wild NYC scene that ‘looked like a movie’ https://t.co/BLdk9Jh5xv pic.twitter.com/GIH5KzikNM — New York Post (@nypost) December 16, 2025

Four vehicles bore the brunt of the destruction. A gray sedan was shoved into a light pole directly in front of a local school, while a parked car suffered side damage. Most dramatically, a blue coupe had its rear section completely obliterated, and an SUV was pushed entirely onto the sidewalk. The extensive property damage and multi-block crash path revealed the bus remained dangerously out of control far longer than should be acceptable for any public transit vehicle.

Emergency Response Reveals Systemic Transit Concerns

FDNY crews transported eight individuals to Lincoln Medical Center, including the bus driver and seven passengers. While officials classified all injuries as non-life-threatening, the incident occurred in one of the worst possible locations – directly in front of a school in the densely populated Longwood section near Forest Houses. The crash path along East 163rd Street represents exactly the type of narrow, congested Bronx corridor where proper vehicle maintenance and driver training become absolutely critical for public safety.

The MTA’s immediate response focused on investigating mechanical failure, weather conditions, or a possible driver medical episode. However, this reactive approach ignores the broader pattern of maintenance deficiencies and operational pressures that have plagued the authority’s bus operations, particularly in outer borough routes like the Bx6. Local transportation injury attorneys note these corridors present unique dangers requiring specific operational knowledge that the MTA has consistently failed to address adequately.

Pattern of Institutional Failure Emerges

This crash represents far more than an isolated mechanical incident. Legal experts specializing in MTA cases consistently point to systemic issues including driver fatigue from schedule pressures, inadequate vehicle maintenance, and poor training for navigating complex urban environments. The Bronx has seen numerous similar incidents involving failure to yield, unsafe turns, and mechanical problems that suggest institutional negligence rather than random equipment failure.

The timing and location of this crash underscore the vulnerability of working families who depend on public transit in areas the city’s transportation bureaucracy treats as secondary priorities. When a multi-ton bus loses control over five blocks in a school zone, it exposes the deadly consequences of deferred maintenance and corner-cutting that have become standard practice at the cash-strapped MTA. Residents deserve better than hoping mechanical failures don’t occur at the worst possible moments.

Sources:

MTA bus crash in Bronx leaves 8 civilians hospitalized, FDNY says

Out of control MTA bus collides with cars

Scary MTA bus accident in the Bronx injures 8 when public transportation fails riders and pedestrians