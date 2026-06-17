Comer DEMANDS Answers — Walz in Hot Seat

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer launched a federal investigation into Minnesota’s massive fraud scandal under Tim Walz’s watch, demanding answers about how millions in taxpayer dollars were stolen on the Democrat governor’s watch.

Story Highlights

Oversight Chair Comer fires letters at Walz and AG Ellison over Minnesota fraud scandal

Committee expresses “serious concerns” about Democrat administration allowing millions to be stolen

Federal investigation targets potential evidence destruction in Minnesota

Walz’s leadership under scrutiny as taxpayer money disappeared under his watch

Federal Investigation Targets Walz Administration

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer delivered scathing letters to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison on December 3, launching a federal probe into massive fraud that occurred under Democratic leadership. The letters represent a significant escalation in congressional oversight of Minnesota’s handling of taxpayer funds during Walz’s tenure as governor.

Millions Stolen Under Democrat Control

Comer’s correspondence directly confronts Walz about his administration’s failures, stating bluntly that the committee has “serious concerns about how you as the Governor, and the Democrat-controlled administration, allowed millions of dollars to be stolen.” This stark assessment places responsibility squarely on Walz’s shoulders for the systemic failures that enabled widespread theft of public money.

The timing of this investigation is particularly significant as it exposes the kind of fiscal mismanagement and government incompetence that frustrated conservative voters throughout the Biden years. Minnesota taxpayers deserve accountability for how their hard-earned money was allowed to disappear through administrative negligence and poor oversight.

Evidence Preservation Concerns Emerge

The Oversight Committee’s letters also address potential evidence destruction, suggesting that crucial documentation related to the fraud may be at risk. This development raises serious questions about transparency and whether the Walz administration is attempting to cover up the full extent of the scandal that occurred on their watch.

Attorney General Keith Ellison’s involvement in receiving these letters indicates the fraud investigation extends beyond just gubernatorial oversight to the state’s top law enforcement official. The dual targeting suggests systemic failures across multiple levels of Minnesota’s Democrat-controlled government that allowed this taxpayer money theft to occur unchecked.

Conservative Accountability Measures

This federal investigation represents exactly the kind of government accountability that conservative Americans have been demanding. After years of watching Democrat administrations waste taxpayer money through poor oversight and mismanagement, Comer’s aggressive pursuit of answers demonstrates how proper congressional oversight should function to protect public funds and hold officials accountable for their failures.

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Oversight Chair Comer fires letters at Walz and AG Ellison over Minnesota fraud scandal