Cult Murder Freezer—How Did Cops Miss This?

Two Kansas mothers were brutally murdered and hidden in a buried freezer by members of a suspected anti-government cult, exposing the deadly consequences of extremist group dynamics and custody disputes.

Story Snapshot

Two mothers, Jilian Kelley and Veronica Butler, were stabbed to death and concealed in a chest freezer in rural Oklahoma.

Five suspects, including Tad Cullum and Cole Twombly, were arrested and charged; several are linked to the anti-government group “God’s Misfits.”

The case centers on a custody dispute and the influence of extremist beliefs, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty for the main defendants.

Recent developments include not guilty pleas from Cullum and Twombly, with trial dates set for 2026.

The case has sparked community fear and calls for reforms in monitoring extremist groups and child custody protocols.

Brutal Crime and Cult Involvement

On March 30, 2024, Jilian Kelley and Veronica Butler disappeared while traveling to pick up Butler’s children. Their abandoned car was found near the Oklahoma–Kansas border, and two weeks later, their bodies were discovered in a chest freezer buried in a Texas County, Oklahoma pasture. Both women had been stabbed to death. Authorities allege that several suspects, including Tad Cullum and Cole Twombly, were affiliated with a religious, anti-government group called “God’s Misfits.” The group’s insular and conspiratorial nature appears to have played a role in the planning and execution of the crime, highlighting the dangers posed by extremist ideologies in isolated communities.

Legal Proceedings and Community Impact

Five suspects were arrested and charged with murder and related crimes. In December 2024, plea deals were announced for Tifany Adams, Cora Twombly, and Paul Grice, with Adams pleading no contest to murder and the state agreeing not to seek the death penalty in her case. Cora Twombly and Grice are expected to testify for the prosecution as part of their plea deals. On November 5, 2025, Cullum and Twombly pleaded not guilty, with trial dates set for June 1 and October 19, 2026, respectively. The judge has granted defense access to jail communications among defendants, and personal belongings of the victims have been returned to their families. The case has heightened community fear and scrutiny of fringe groups, with calls for increased attention to custody dispute protocols and potential legislative changes regarding extremist group monitoring.

Prosecutors have announced their intent to seek the death penalty for Cullum and Twombly, citing the heinous and premeditated nature of the crime. Butler’s mother has called for community prayer and forgiveness, while legal experts highlight the challenges of prosecuting crimes involving insular groups and the importance of plea deals in securing testimony. The case has drawn parallels to other cult-related crimes in the U.S., emphasizing the need for better monitoring of at-risk families and the potential warning signs of extremist influence.

Broader Implications and Expert Perspectives

The case has significant short-term and long-term implications. In the short term, it has increased community fear and scrutiny of fringe groups, with heightened attention to custody dispute protocols. In the long term, it may lead to legislative or policy changes regarding extremist group monitoring and child custody disputes, setting a precedent for prosecuting cult-related crimes. The affected parties include the immediate families of the victims, rural Oklahoma and Kansas communities, and the broader public concerned with cult activity and child welfare.

Suspected cult creeps plead not guilty after moms found in buried freezer Source – Fox News — Prime View News (@primeviewnews) November 6, 2025

Crime analysts note the rarity and brutality of the case, emphasizing the role of groupthink and extremist ideology in escalating violence. Sociologists and criminologists point to the dangers of isolated, anti-government groups, especially when combined with personal grievances like custody disputes. Child welfare advocates stress the need for better monitoring of at-risk families and the potential warning signs of extremist influence. While some experts caution against overgeneralizing the threat posed by all religious or anti-government groups, others argue for broader surveillance and intervention powers for law enforcement in cases involving suspected cult activity.

Sources:

Fox News: Suspected cult creeps plead not guilty after moms found in buried freezer

RealTalk933: Suspected cult creeps plead not guilty after moms found in buried freezer

Apple Podcasts: Kansas moms killed by grandma, God’s Misfits, the case