Mom MURDERED — Killer’s Horrifying Text

A Milwaukee mother of multiple children was stabbed to death by her live-in partner who then sent a chilling text to one of her children admitting the murder, exposing a disturbing surge in domestic violence homicides that advocates link to economic failures trapping victims in deadly situations.

Story Snapshot

Amanda Varisco, 44, stabbed 22 times by partner Mile Dukic after argument over phone call from another man

Suspect texted victim’s child: “I killed your mom. She was disrespectful and mean and talked to dude”

Dukic had prior open cases for stalking and bail jumping before the murder

Milwaukee domestic violence homicides spike from zero in early 2025 to multiple cases in 2026

Advocates blame housing and food insecurity for trapping victims with abusers

Brutal Murder Following Phone Call Argument

Mile Dukic, 39, stabbed Amanda Varisco 22 times in their South Milwaukee apartment near 36th and National Avenue on a Thursday evening in early February 2026. The attack occurred around 11 PM after Varisco received a phone call from another man, triggering an argument. Prosecutors revealed Dukic struck Varisco multiple times with his fists before stabbing her repeatedly as she attempted to leave the residence. The medical examiner confirmed 22 stab wounds on Varisco’s body when first responders arrived and found her unresponsive on the apartment floor.

Taunting Text Alert to Victim’s Child

Immediately following the murder, Dukic sent a disturbing text message to one of Varisco’s children stating, “I killed your mom. She was disrespectful and mean and talked to dude.” This text prompted a wellness check by Milwaukee police, who discovered Varisco’s body late Thursday night with significant blood loss. First responders attempted life-saving measures but failed to revive the 44-year-old mother. The text message served as both a confession and a cruel notification to the victim’s family, compounding their trauma with the callous admission.

Suspect’s Prior Criminal Record and Court Apology

Court records revealed Dukic had open cases for bail jumping and stalking prior to killing Varisco, indicating a pattern of control and legal violations. Prosecutors charged him with first-degree intentional homicide following the murder. During his court appearance on Wednesday, February 11-12, Dukic appeared via video from a hospital bed where he was being treated for undisclosed reasons. Handcuffed and addressing the court, he asked if Varisco’s family was present and stated, “If they’re there, I want to say I apologize.” The court set bail at $500,000 cash as prosecutor Gregg Herman detailed the stabbing sequence and text message evidence.

Alarming Spike in Milwaukee Domestic Violence Deaths

Carmen Pitre, CEO of the Sojourner Family Peace Center, described the killing as part of an “extremely concerning” surge in Milwaukee domestic homicides during early 2026. Advocates noted zero domestic violence deaths at this point in 2025 compared to multiple cases in 2026, including a January incident where 62-year-old wheelchair-bound Deborah Lynch was stabbed 116 times by her live-in partner. Pitre attributes the increase to unaddressed economic stressors, particularly housing and food insecurity, that trap victims in abusive living situations. She urged the community to invest in intervention resources and healing programs for both victims and abusers to break the cycle of violence.

The pattern highlights failures in support systems meant to protect vulnerable residents. Economic pressures from inflation and housing costs force women to remain with dangerous partners when they lack resources to leave safely. This case underscores how government economic mismanagement creates conditions where basic survival needs override personal safety concerns. The community’s nonprofits like Sojourner Center face mounting strain as demand for domestic violence services increases while funding remains inadequate. Varisco’s children now face life without their mother due to circumstances that could have been prevented with proper intervention and economic stability allowing victims viable exit options from abusive relationships.

Sources:

Milwaukee stabbing suspect in court as domestic violence concerns grow – FOX6 Milwaukee

Woman in wheelchair killed, stabbed 116 times – ABC30