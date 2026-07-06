Death Threats Spark Bizarre Trump Gambit

A man in Arizona allegedly tried to turn a social media death threat into his own personal “get out of jail free” card by asking Donald Trump for full presidential immunity.

Story Snapshot

Jose Angel Valadez, 30, was arrested after online threats to kill Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan.

Police say Valadez posted the threats on X and asked Donald Trump for “full presidential immunity.”

The sheriff’s office announced the arrest publicly, but has not released the actual threat posts.

The case lands in a tense national moment over what “presidential immunity” really means.

A direct threat, a fast arrest, and a strange request to Trump

On July 1, 2026, investigators with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office say they watched a man on X threaten to kill their boss, Sheriff Jerry Sheridan. The suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Jose Angel Valadez, allegedly did not hide behind vague language. Reports say he made direct threats on the platform and named Sheridan as his target. At the same time, police say he added a bizarre twist: a request to former President Donald Trump for “full presidential immunity.”

The Threat Management Unit, the team that tracks serious risks to officials, moved quickly. According to local coverage, they located Valadez and took him into custody that same day for suspicion of threatening and intimidating. The next day, July 2, the sheriff’s office confirmed the arrest publicly on X, naming Valadez as the suspect tied to the online threats. For law enforcement, this was a textbook example of treating online words like real-world danger: see the threat, find the source, make the arrest.

What we know, and what we do not see

Public reports all trace back to the sheriff’s office. Local outlets say Valadez is accused of threatening and intimidating Sheridan, stressing that the case shows how seriously officials now treat online threats against public figures. That part fits a clear national pattern. Research over the past decade shows threats against public servants have exploded, with violent statements far more common than actual attacks. Americans may type rage into their phones, but when those words cross into specific violent threats, police are under pressure to act fast.

But there is also a gap the public cannot ignore. The sheriff’s office has not shared screenshots of the posts or any direct quotes from the threats. Media reports repeat the claim that Valadez asked Trump for “full presidential immunity,” yet they do not show the actual wording. We are told what the posts said, not shown what they said. For anyone who cares about due process, that missing evidence matters. It means the public has to take the government’s word on both the threat and the strange immunity request.

Presidential immunity meets local criminal reality

The phrase “full presidential immunity” did not appear in a vacuum. Just two years earlier, the United States Supreme Court ruled in Trump v. United States that presidents are at least presumptively immune from criminal charges for official acts, and absolutely immune for a core set of those acts. Civil liberties groups warned that the ruling lets presidents use government power to commit crimes and escape accountability for much of it. The Court did draw one clear line: there is no immunity for purely personal conduct outside official duties.

From a common-sense, conservative view of law and order, that line is crucial. Threatening to kill a county sheriff on social media is not an “official act” of any president. It is a private citizen’s alleged crime against a local lawman. No serious reading of the Court’s decision gives someone like Valadez cover to make death threats and walk free. If he truly believed Trump could grant him immunity for that, he badly misunderstood both the ruling and the limits of presidential power. Presidents are not magical shields for criminal behavior by random supporters.

Free speech, real danger, and trust in institutions

Some Americans worry that police and prosecutors treat harsh political speech like crime too quickly. The Supreme Court has held for decades that not every ugly statement counts as a true threat. In Watts v. United States, the Court said that the law punishing threats against the President must be read in light of the First Amendment, and that political hyperbole is not the same as a serious intent to do harm. That balance still matters today: citizens must be free to criticize, even harshly, while real threats must be stopped.

The Valadez case sits right on that fault line. On one side is a sheriff who deserves protection from people who say they want him dead. On the other side is a public asked to trust an official story without seeing the underlying evidence. For many conservatives, this is where the instinct for strong law enforcement meets the demand for transparency and limited government power. If the threats were as direct as described, then fast action by the sheriff’s office is exactly what we expect. But if we want faith in that action, release of the key posts and the exact charges would help.

Sources:

mediaite.com, fox10phoenix.com, azcentral.com, x.com, facebook.com, aclu.org, harvardlawreview.org

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