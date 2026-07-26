AI Fortresses Rising Inside U.S. Bases

The Pentagon’s quiet plan to cover U.S. bases with massive artificial intelligence data centers could reshape national defense, local communities, and your power bill for decades to come.

Story Snapshot

The Pentagon is leasing underused land on Army and Air Force bases to private companies for huge AI data centers.

Wall Street-backed firms will build and run the centers for 50 years, with no upfront taxpayer cost but long-term impacts.

Army and Air Force officials say the projects boost military AI power, while lawmakers and locals worry about security, land use, and utilities.

President Trump’s administration is driving faster build-outs while Republicans in Congress push guardrails on foreign tech and community impacts.

Pentagon turns idle base land into AI hubs

The Department of Defense is moving fast to turn “underutilized” land on multiple military bases into commercial-scale artificial intelligence data centers run by private companies. Army plans now cover at least four posts — Fort Bliss in Texas, Dugway Proving Ground in Utah, Fort Hood in Texas, and Fort Bragg in North Carolina — with similar projects advancing across several Air Force bases. Officials picked these locations because they already have perimeter security and strong power connections, which lowers build-out risk for developers.

Under these deals, civilian companies design, finance, build, own, operate, maintain, and eventually tear down the data centers over 50-year leases. The Army describes the land as “underutilized but non-excess,” meaning bases are not giving it up, only renting it out for long periods. In return, the military will not collect cash rent up front. Instead, it will receive a slice of computing power as “in-kind” payment to fuel growing artificial intelligence, cloud, and supercomputing needs for future wars and intelligence missions.

Wall Street money builds Fort Bliss and Dugway mega-centers

The most advanced projects are at Fort Bliss and Dugway Proving Ground, where the Army has entered “exclusive negotiation” with some of the biggest financial players on Wall Street. At Fort Bliss, the Carlyle Group will build and operate a huge hyperscale data center on roughly 1,384 acres of Army land, with operations expected to begin in 2027. At Dugway in Utah, data center specialist CyrusOne, co-owned by KKR and BlackRock-linked infrastructure investors, will develop a similar complex on about 1,201 acres, targeted to go live in 2029.

Both sites are planned as commercial facilities that can sell extra computing power on the open market, while reserving a dedicated share for the Army’s own use. Carlyle and CyrusOne are responsible for the entire life cycle — from construction to maintenance — with no direct upfront cost to federal taxpayers, which Pentagon officials frame as a win for budget-conscious modernization. Critics, however, warn that 50-year deals lock the military and communities into arrangements that could favor private profit over local needs, especially if power, water, or land pressures rise over time.

Air Force joins in, as Congress raises red flags

The Department of the Air Force is following the same model, offering more than 3,000 acres across five bases for private artificial intelligence data centers. Bases listed in public notices include Arnold in Tennessee, Edwards in California, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, Davis-Monthan in Arizona, and Robins in Georgia. Like the Army, the Air Force is using long-term leases under federal law to attract firms that already built very large, power-hungry data centers in the last few years. These centers would serve both military programs and commercial customers, centralizing computing power near secure installations.

Members of Congress from both parties are pressing for more oversight of these plans, especially on security, foreign technology, and local infrastructure. A House amendment to the annual defense bill could slow or halt some Army projects unless developers pledge not to install equipment tied to countries like China, Russia, or Iran. Lawmakers are also asking how the Pentagon will protect classified missions if private contractors control land and hardware inside or near sensitive ranges and flight test areas, and how nearby towns will handle strain on power grids and water supplies.

AI arsenal, power demands, and ratepayer concerns

The push for on-base data centers is tied directly to the Pentagon’s new “AI Arsenal initiative,” a plan to centralize and scale supercomputing across all branches. Defense leaders are asking for nearly $30 billion in the 2027 budget to modernize artificial intelligence supercomputers and build highly secure data infrastructure that can support advanced weapons, intelligence analysis, and real-time battlefield tools. Officials also stress the need to move more computing to the “edge” — closer to where troops operate — so they are not dependent on distant commercial clouds in a crisis.

Not quite — but the reality is arguably more interesting than that framing. Let me break down what's actually happening.

Trump issued Executive Order 14318 ("Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure") and earlier EO 14299, which together

Opened federal… — Greg West (@gwest77) July 27, 2026

These artificial intelligence hubs bring serious energy questions. Reporting on the broader program describes gigawatt-scale power plans — enough to rival major cities — as the Pentagon and private partners map out long-term grid needs. Army documents say the new centers will use “comprehensive behind-the-meter power and water solutions,” often meaning on-site generation or dedicated infrastructure rather than pulling everything from public utilities. Supporters argue that this approach can ultimately ease pressure on civilian grids, while skeptics worry about higher electric bills and resource competition if planning goes wrong.

What it means for conservative communities near bases

For many conservative communities that host these bases, this shift cuts both ways. On one hand, leasing underused land instead of buying new property respects taxpayers and avoids heavy-handed land grabs. President Trump’s administration has pushed agencies to put dormant federal land to work for national strength, including artificial intelligence dominance, while promising to shield families from soaring power costs as new data centers come online. Local areas may also see jobs, new infrastructure, and more secure U.S.-based computing instead of relying on foreign-linked clouds.

On the other hand, residents near Fort Bliss, Fort Hood, Fort Bragg, and likely future sites are asking whether these 50-year Wall Street-backed deals will put national defense and community stability first. Concerns include traffic, noise, and the risk that foreign-made hardware or software could slip into facilities serving U.S. warfighters if guardrails fail. As these projects advance, conservatives who care about strong defense, limited government, and protection of local families will want to watch not just the promises of no upfront cost, but the fine print on who controls land, power, and data for the next half-century.

Sources:

insidedefense.com, bizpacreview.com, defensescoop.com, ft.com, reuters.com, newsghana.com.gh, finance.yahoo.com, truthout.org, youtube.com, gibsondunn.com, army.mil, sam.gov, federalnewsnetwork.com, dailycaller.com, defenseone.com, theaiconsultingnetwork.com, whitehouse.gov

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